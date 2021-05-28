Larger striped bass started to come around in Massachusetts and Rhode Island this week.
Bob Weir, of Stoughton, caught a 39-pound, 47-inch striped bass Monday when jigging an Al Gag’s soft plastic lure on the Cape Cod Canal.
Paul Criscione of Cranston, R.I., caught a 35-pound, 44-inch striped bass while fishing between Prudence Island and Colt State Park, in Bristol, R.I., on Sunday.
Paul was fishing with Carol and Gary LaFrance of Foster on their boat “Scurvy Dawg”.
“We got a late start and did not make it out until about 8 a.m.” Carol LaFrance said. “We stopped one last time around 11 a.m. and put down our live poggy (Atlantic menhaden). There was plenty of bait around to snag.”
“The fish hit and ran about 200 yards,” LaFrance added. “We were afraid it would spool us (take all the line) so we started the boat and backed down on the fish Twenty minutes latter we brought the fish to the boat and could not believe our eyes. The fish was a monster!”
Doug, Carol and Paul were using the required circle hooks with their live bait (a new regulation) and let the fish run applying only slight pressure to slow it a bit after it took off. The idea of circle hooks is not to set the hook as you may pull the bait right out of the fish’s belly. Circle hooks help prevent fish from getting gut hooked and are designed to hook the fish in the corner of its mouth as the fish pulls away.
Hats off to Capt. Doug and crew of the Scurvy Dawg for landing a great fish, using circle hooks and then reviving and releasing it alive. They were using a Shimano conventional set up with 65-pound braid and a 30-pound leader.
The legal slot limit for striped bass to keep them is a minimum of 28 inches to less than 35 inches. All other fish must be released.
Catch & release tips
To release striped bass outside the slot limit unharmed (as well as other species) consider these catch & release techniques.
· Use circle hooks, they successfully hook bass in the mouth (not the gut) 95% of the time without hurting the fish, circle hooks must be used when fishing with bait for striped bass.
- Land fish quickly to minimize stress.
- Avoid putting fish on deck, rocks or beach and letting it flop around, keep it in the water as much as possible when removing hook.
- Wet your hand before handling the fish, dry hands remove the fish’s protective slime layer and leave it open to infection.
- Handle fish carefully. Do not use excessive force when grasping the fish. Do not put fingers into gill cavities or eye sockets.
- Gently remove the hook to minimize damage.
- Use lures with single hook, barbless hooks (snap them off treble hooks), or circle hooks (as noted above).
- Return fish to water quickly. Place fish gently in water in upright horizontal position. Move it back and forth in the water to force water across its gills. Once the fish revives, allow it to swim away.
New commercial striped bass regulations
The commercial striped bass fishery in Massachusetts opens June 16 and the fishery will commence with three open commercial fishing days —Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. Beginning Oct. 1, provided the quota has not been taken and the fishery is still open, the number of open fishing days per week will increase to five: Monday through Friday. The commercial fishery will close on Nov. 15 should Massachusetts’ quota not be taken prior to this date.
The Cape Cod Canal remains closed to commercial striped bass fishing in 2021.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass/bluefish: East End Eddie Doherty, Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and author said, “Bob Weir of Stoughton landed some nice fish in the west end of the canal Monday. He was jigging the last hour of the west tide with a pink Al Gags 5 ounce soft plastic when he reeled in a 22-pound striped bass at about 1:30 p.m. The same lure got slammed again a couple of casts later by a 39 pounder that measured out to 47 inches.” Mike Hallowell of the Tackle Box, Warwick said, “Customers are catching some keepers but mostly school bass as the reel big fish are just starting to arrive but the bluefish are slamming.” “Keeper size bass (28 inches to less than 35 inches) are being caught off Prudence Island to Conimicut with top water and swimming lures. Others are using Atlantic menhaden (poggies).” said Manny Macedo of Lucky Bait & Tackle, Warren. John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside, said, “Keeper bass are being caught off Kettle Point, East Providence with bluefish in the six- to eight-pound range being taken trolling tube and worm.”
Tautog: “The tautog, black sea bass and scup bite have all been very god in Buzzard’s Bay.” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence. “A customer caught a 27-inch tautog fishing off of India Point Park, Providence. The fish looked to be about seven or eight pounds.” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle. Mike Hallowell of the Tackle Box said, “Customers are easily catching their limit of three fish and they are nice size in the 20-inch range.” Minimum size for tautog is 16 inches.
“Scup fishing in the lower Bay and all the way up to Colt Stare Park, Bristol and Barrington has been good. The scup bite north of those spots is not good yet,” Littlefield said.
Weakfish (squeteague): “I was into the weakfish like nothing I’ve seen in a long, long time inside East Greenwich Bay,” angler Dave Gordon said. “Pink and white jigs just along bottom. I caught a fish almost every drift. My best was 26 inches, 5 pounds.” Littlefield said, “A customer caught a 22-inch squeteague off the white church bridge in Barrington.” The Rhode Island regulation for squeteague is 18 inches minimum size and one fish/person/day.
Fluke (summer flounder): The bite is mixed. Some anglers catching a keeper or two with a lot of shorts mixed in. Keeper fish this week were caught at the mouth of the Sakonnet River.
Freshwater: The freshwater bite for trout should be good this week in Rhode Island as DEM is restocking trout. Littlefield said, “Shane Bettencourt of Riverside has been fishing the Slater’s Mill Pond and doing pretty good with largemouth bass and this week he caught a 27-pound carp.”
