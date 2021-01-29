The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) will hold its annual winter meeting via webinar from Monday to Thursday with the final agenda and meeting materials for the winter meeting available at asmfc.org.
The Atlantic Striped Bass Management Board will convene at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Key agenda items will include the new circle hook regulation and Draft Amendment 7 to the Striped Bass Management Plan.
The Public Information Document for Amendment 7 is expected to be approved at the meeting. This is the document that the public comments on during an official comment period.
Amendment 7 will determine how the striped bass fishery will be managed in the future so it is important that the recreational angling community engage on the issue with letters and emails relating their position, attendance at virtual public hearings to voice their opinions, etc.
Amendment 7 is the first amendment to the Striped Bass Management Plan since 2003. Striped bass are in trouble as te 2018 stock assessment showed the stock is overfished and overfishing is occurring. Past measures to reduce harvest have included reducing regulations from two to one fish per angler and last year a slot limit of one fish between 28 inches to less than 35 inches was imposed. Amendment 7 aims to put in place conservation measures that will not only stop over-fishing, but will rebuild the stock to sustainable levels.
A key issue being discussed in Amendment 7 is the Spawning Stock Biomass, a key Biological Reference Point that scientist use to measure the health of a stock.
The Spawning Stock Biomass had performed well, above the threshold in most years since 1995. However, since 2013, it has been below the threshold.
This drop in SSB has let some commissions on the ASMFC to believe stock performance has changed over time (particularly in Chesapeake Bay, one of the primary spawning areas for striped bass). Some believe that because of this change that present Biological Reference Points are no longer appropriate and should be lowered so allow more striped bass to be harvested.
“Don’t get us wrong, we’re all for using the best available science to support management,” said vice president and policy director for the American Saltwater Guides Association Tony Friedrich, “but we need to be sure that any such process isn’t tainted by special interests who simply want to lower the bar in order to be able to kill more fish.”
Visit the ASGA blog at saltwaterguidesassociation.com for details on the Striped Bass Management Board meeting and what’s at stake for recreational anglers.
U.S. fisheries experience broad COVID-19 declines
The U.S. fishing and seafood industries experienced broad declines in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis, according to a new NOAA Fisheries analysis released January 15, 2021. While losses vary by sector, by region and by industry, data and information from this report may help businesses and communities assess losses and inform long-term recovery and resilience strategies.
According to analysts, COVID-19 protective measures instituted in March contributed to an almost-immediate impact on seafood sector sales. Travel restrictions in and out of states, a sharp decline in tourism and restaurant closures created a rapid decline in seafood demand, almost overnight.
There were also widespread declines in the for-hire party and charter boat fishing industry too. Some states closed character fishing totally while others, like Rhode Island, keep things open with travel restrictions and social distancing requirements that limited the number of people that could fish on a vessel.
Revenues declined each month from a 19 percent decrease in March to a 45 percent decrease by July. This translates to a 29 percent decrease across those seven months, as compared to five-year averages and adjusted for inflation.
During Wave 2 (March and April), when limits on gatherings were most restrictive, the number of for-hire angler trips in the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions combined fell from a 2015-2019 baseline average of about 26,700 to 714. With some easing of the restrictions on gatherings the number of for-hire angler trips during Wave 3 (May and June) increased to 212 thousand but was still 35 percent lower than the baseline average of 327,500 thousand angler trips.
Visit media.fisheries.noaa.gov for the full report.
Ropeless lobster pots prevent whale entanglements
Hats off to the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries for pioneering the use of ropeless fishing systems for lobster pots and other fixed gear. Ropeless fishing systems are designed to prevent the entanglement of the endangered North Atlantic right whale, which has a population estimated at 366.
The majority of right whale’s serious injuries and mortalities are caused by entanglement in fishing gear and ship strikes. While ropeless fishing may be beneficial to right whales, legitimate concerns remain about the feasibility and cost of Ropeless gear, along with technological, legal, and regulatory issues.
Protected species specialist for the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries Erin Burke said, “Marine industries and the military have used devices to retrieve equipment from the seafloor for many years. Ropeless manufacturers are now translating that technology into systems that can work on retrieving commercial lobster traps.
“A ropeless fishing system includes a gear retrieval component and a gear marking component,” he added. “Many retrieval systems are not ‘ropeless’, but have a buoy line stowed at the bottom in a bag that is released once triggered. Some manufacturers utilize compressed air and lift bags to bring the trap to the surface. All of these systems use an acoustic signal to trigger the release of the buoy line or lift bag.”
Contact Eric Matzen (eric.matzen@noaa.gov) at NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center for information on ropeless fishing systems. DMF has been awarded a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to conduct a comprehensive, regional scoping project to characterize the issues and challenges associated with ropeless fishing technology. So the research continues.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater fishing is focusing on large and smallmouth bass. “Things are kind of slow. We are in-between ice fishing, shore and kayak fishing,” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside, said. “Not enough ice to ice fish in most ponds, but too much ice to launch a kayak or fish from shore in some places.” Check with local fire departments for safe ice conditions in your area. For licensing information and a list of trout stocked ponds in Rhode Island visit dem.ri.gov/programs and in Massachusetts, visit www.mass.gov/freshwater-fishing-information.
Cod fishing: Party boats fishing for cod this winter, weather permitting, include the Frances Fleet at www.francesfleet.com , the Seven B’s at sevenbs.com, and the Island Current at islandcurrent.com.
