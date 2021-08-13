The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s review of the performance of the 2020 striped bass fishery yielded positive news.
Coastal states reduced total striped bass removals by 28 percent in 2020, which is above the 18 percent reduction target from total removals coastwide in numbers of fish compared to 2017 levels.
Total removals include commercial harvest, commercial dead discards, recreational harvest, and recreational release mortality. The reductions were outlined in Addendum VI to the striped bass management plan initiated in response to the 2018 benchmark assessment. The goal was to reduce total removals in order to end over-fishing and reduce fishing mortality to the target levels in 2020.
The next stock assessment update for striped bass, scheduled to occur in 2022, will provide an update on the status of stock relative to the biological reference points.
For information, contact Emilie Franke at efranke@asmfc.org or call 703-842-0740.
Low dissolved oxygen in southern Cape Cod Bay
The Massachusetts Division of Marine Affairs issued a low-oxygen level advisory for southern Cape Cod Bay on Aug. 11. Low dissolved oxygen at lower levels of the water column can lead to fish kills with species that are not mobile and unable to move to waters that have greater oxygen levels. This includes fin fish, crabs and lobsters that may be caught in traps.
“Preliminary data indicate that dissolved oxygen levels are decreasing at some locations in the southern portion of Cape Cod Bay, within the same region that experienced low DO and hypoxic conditions in 2019 and 2020,” DMF said in an advisory.
DMF recommends fishermen check traps frequently, and possibly consider moving gear out of the affected region to prevent trapping lobsters or crabs in hypoxic conditions.
For information, contact DMF at 617-626-1520 or visit mass.gov/marinefisheries.
Hooking cub mackerel, bonito and false albacore
Gear and tackle used to target chub mackerel, bonito and false albacore (all in the tuna family) is similar. So starting now, I am ready to cast to these speedsters (they are ram feeders) if we see them on the surface.
I will have three St. Croix Mojo surfcasting rods with Shimano Strardic reels ready to cast. They have 20 pound test braid and 20 pound fluorocarbon leaders. The rods are rigged with direct tied epoxy jigs and some with shiny metal lures that resembled sand eels such as Deadly Dicks and the ever-faithful Kastmaster lures.
Chub mackerel are good to eat and so are bonito. But false albacore are usually not eaten. Anglers often have difficulty distinguishing between bonito and false albacore. The way I remember is a rhyme first shared with me by Steve Medeiros, president of the RI Saltwater Anglers Associaton.
“Bonito have teeth and are good to eat,” Steve said.
This stuck with me as it is easy to remember.
“Use as little hardware as possible,” said local bonito and false albacore expert Susan Lema. “We tie directly to a 25-pound fluorocarbon leader with a uni knot and no swivel. This keeps things simple with no hardware flashing in the water to spook the fish. These fish are ram feeders. They open their mouths and hit the bait at high speed so things are moving.”
Roger Lema (Susan’s husband) said, “Fish the outgoing tide in front of rivers, coves and ponds as the water and bait have to be moving. When we go out we have five rods ready to go. Some prepared to cast silver lures like Deadly Dicks and Kastmaster lures. But we are also ready to troll (at four knots) with broken-back lures, shallow swimming and deep swimming lures to use depending on where the fish are in the water column.”
Where’s the bite?
Bonito and chub mackerel: Mike Hachey of the Saltwater Edge, Middletown said, “Many of our kayak and shore anglers are keying in on bonito and chub mackerel. The cub mackerel are in the 20-inch range this year and the bonito are a bit larger than last year too. They are feeding on larger baits like squid. So you know the bonito are large too. All hope that the false albacore are not far behind.” Richard Reich of Maridee Bait & Canvas, Narragansett, said, “Anglers are hooking up with chub mackerel in both the East and West passages in lower Narragansett Bay. The fish are decent size this year about 18 inches and they give you a heck of a fight.”
Striped bass and bluefish: East End Eddie Doherty said, “ Canal blitzes are back! Experienced Canal Rat Pistol Pete Freitas of Dartmouth landed four slot fish this week on the early west tide. I caught a slot then jumped on my bike and pedaled down the service road alongside the east bound breaking fish for a mile until landing a 21 pounder with a Freitas handmade light blue pencil. The next day my white Hurley Canal Killer fooled a 42-inch, 24-pound striper just before first light.” Striped bass fishing continues to slow a bit in Narragansett Bay and off Newport. Capt. BJ Silvia of Flippin Out Charters, said, “This time of year you have to be ready to deploy a number of strategies to catch striped bass. We have to look for them in the lower bay and out in front and are ready to use a number of tactics… soft plastics, troll tube & worm, use live bait like eels. It varies from day to day, whatever they want.” Hachey said, “Striped bass fishing has slowed for our customers. Some school bass being caught from the shore but no reports of large fish being taken. Most of the large fish are being caught off Block Island.” The Pt. Judith Lighthouse area is yielding keeper bass. “We saw a number of charter boast hook up with striped bass in front of Pt. Judith Light this weekend. It looked like they were trolling tube & worm and doing pretty good,” Reich said.
Black sea bass, fluke and scup: “Kayak anglers continue to do well with black sea bass, easily catching their limit of three fish,” Hachey said. On charters this week, customers caught their black sea bass limit while fluke fishing. The fluke bite is still slow, catching just four keepers at Block Island last Sunday and three at the Newport Bridge last weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.