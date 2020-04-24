The Massachusetts Division of Marine Affairs have announced new recreational striped bass regulations with a more conservative size restriction as well as fishing gear requirements designed to reduce the mortality rate of released fish.
The changes were recommended by the Division of Marine Fisheries, approved by the Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission, and take effect on May 1.
Slot Limit: Only striped bass measuring at least 28 inches and less than 35 inches in total length may be retained in the recreational fishery. Recreational anglers may harvest and possess one striped bass per day within this slot limit, year-round. Striped bass measuring less than 28 inches or 35 inches and greater, must be immediately released.
Circle Hooks: Recreational anglers are required to use an in-line circle hook when fishing for striped bass with whole or cut natural baits. A circle hook is designed to hook fish on the corner of the mouth and less inclined to hook a fish in the gut or throat as is often the case with “J” hooks.
The circle hook requirement does not apply when a recreational angler is fishing aboard a for-hire vessel on a for-hire trip; or when a recreational angler is fishing with natural bait attached to an artificial lure that is trolled, jigged, or casted and retrieved (like “tube and worm”).
Non-lethal Removal Devices: When using a device to remove striped bass from the water, recreational anglers must use a non-lethal device. A non-lethal device is defined as any tool used in the removal of striped bass from the water or to assist in the releasing of striped bass that does not pierce, puncture, or otherwise cause invasive damage to the fish that may result in its mortality. This effectively prohibits the gaffing of striped bass by recreational anglers.
Bluefish limits for 2020
The Massachusetts Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission has approved DMF recommendations to adjust the recreational possession limit for bluefish, effective May 1
Recreational anglers fishing from shore or a private vessel are limited to harvesting and possessing three bluefish/person/day. Recreational anglers fishing from a for-hire vessel during a for-hire trip are limited to harvesting and possessing five bluefish/person/day. Massachusetts’ recreational bluefish season remains open year-round, with no restriction on the size of bluefish that may be retained.
Additional information about recreational saltwater fishing in Massachusetts can be found at www.mass.gov/recreational-saltwater-fishing.
Corona virus fishing
Fishing is a great outdoor activity that can be enjoyed solo on a beach or off a jetty. Fishing can be a great family activity too, on the shore of a lake, along the coast or on a family boat. The truth is you can fish with present COVID-19 orders if you keep proper social distancing, wear a mask as needed and stay in groups of five or less.
The good news is that the fishing continues to be great, on both the salt and freshwater.
Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle in Providence said, “Most of the freshwater activity has been focused on trout. The challenge is getting to a fishing spot with parking restrictions in place. However, JL, who works in our store, has been landing some nice trout, and customer Allen Pham of Woonsocket caught a tautog in the five-pound range in the East Passage of Narragansett Bay this week.”
Bruce Miller of Canal Bait & Tackle in Sagamore, said, “Customers are catching school bass to 26 inches on Craigville Beach, Centerville, with the tautog bite starting to pick up on the West End of the canal.”
John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle in Riverside said, “Fishing is good and the nice thing is that we have an influx of a lot of new customers. Folks are sitting at home with nothing to do and are trying their hand at fishing. I sold over 30 freshwater combination rigs with a rod and reel to guys that have not fished in years.”
“The bass bite has been very good,” said Littlefield said. “Bad Luck Pond in Rehoboth has been yielding some nice largemouth bass in the four- to five-pound range. This pond has consistently produced for a customer who fishes their on a kayak on a regular basis.”
Most bait and tackle shops are open but with limited hours. Customers are accessing the stores online, ordering ahead for curbside service, or are being allowed to enter some stores on a limited basis.
“We started providing window service a couple of years ago, but it did not take off as customers wanted to come in, see and buy lures,” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle. “But now, the walk-up window is a great success. And, we have not had to ask customs to keep their distance. Everyone seems to be following the rules on land and on the shore.”
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater fishing remains very strong for trout in waterways that have been stocked. Dave Henault of Ocean State said “Round Top Pond, Burrillville has been good for trout fishing and just about any pond stocked by DEM. Anglers should know that state parks are closed.” For a list of stocked ponds in Rhode Island, visit www.dem.ri.gov/programs/fish-wildlife/freshwater-fisheries/troutwaters.php
Saltwater: Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina said, “School striped bass with keepers mixed in continue to be caught in the northern portion of Salt Pond and in Potters Pond, with some school bass being caught at the West Wall and along southern coastal beaches.” School bass are starting to make themselves known on the cape. Littlefield of Archie’s Bait said, “The school bass bite has been good. And, there are keepers mixed in. Customers caught bass in the 28” to 29” range at the White Church Bridge, Barrington. White soft plastic lures are working well including white shad and Al Gag’s white soft plastic lures.” Henault of Ocean State said, “The bite at the Stone Bridge both on the Tiverton and Portsmouth sides is working for anglers, with tautog being caught off the Hurricane Barrier in Providence and along the East Bay bike path.”
