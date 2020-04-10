Fishing exploded this week in area waters with a hot school striped bass bite in saltwater in Rhode Island and an aggressive freshwater trout bite at stocked Massachusetts and Rhode Island ponds, lakes and waterways.
Freshwater fishing had been pretty good for largemouth bass as fish are eating during the pre-spawn period.
“The bass bite has been good with fish fattening up during the pre-spawn,” Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box in Warwick, said. “And now with an open trout season, anglers will be targeting fish in stocked ponds.”
The trout season opened early in Rhode Island this year, beginning April 6 whereas Massachusetts was already open for trout fishing. Both states have put in place COVID-19 precautions for fishing in general such as no more than five people in a group, six-foot social distancing, etc.
A major freshwater condition in Rhode Island is that anglers with last names beginning with A through M can fish on even calendar dates and those from N through Z on odd calendar days. State parks and beaches remained closed with closed state parking lots. Check with town owned ponds and lakes as to available parking before you leave your home. For information on stock ponds in Rhode Island and fishing regulations, visit www.dem.ri.gov/fishing .
In Massachusetts, the trout bite has been outstanding in stocked ponds.
“Fishing for trout has been fantastic in ponds stocked by the state,” said Bruce Miller of Canal Bait & Tackle in Sagamore
Visit www.mass.gov/service-details/trout-stocking-report for a list of stocked ponds and licensing information.
Striped bass bite early
A surprise this week came when the school striped bass arrived in force in Rhode Island bays, estuaries and covers.
I checked my fishing logs and reports for the past five years and the school striped bass run has started two to three weeks earlier than usual. As expected, warm ocean waters have brought bait and striped bass early. The past five years have been the warmest in recorded history. Atlantic menhaden and other baits that striped bass like to chase are here in abundance too.
“Atlantic menhaden were swirling at Chepiwanoxet Point in Greenwich Bay, Warwick,” Kevin Fetzer of East Greenwich said. “On Wednesday. I watched an angler there land school striped bass. He said he had been catching them there all week.”
Added Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle in Warwick, “The pogies are in with large numbers in Apponaug Cove and in Greenwich Bay with school bass chasing them.”
“Good-size school bass to 27 inches are being caught at the head of Salt Pond and in Potter Pond as well. They are almost keepers.” said Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown. John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside, said, “Anglers are catching striped bass in the 22” to 23” size in the Providence River just north of the Hurricane Barrier near the power plant. Do not know if they are hold over or migrating striped bass.” The Cape Cod area is just starting to show signs of bait and school bass. They are generally behind Rhode Island as the bass migrate north. “It will be a while before that larger ones show up. Generally that happens around Mother’s Day (which is May 10 this year).” said Bruce Miller of Canal Bait & Tackle.
During the COVID-19 public health emergency, fishing should be enjoyed as a solitary experience, with just the members of your immediate household, and not as a group activity. If you arrive at a favorite fishing spot and find that crowds are forming or the parking lots is full, please leave and choose a different location or return at another time or day.
Bait & tackle shops open
Call your local bait and tackle shop as many are open for online sales, curbside pickup or limited indoor sales. Big box retailers that sell bait may also be open.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater: Neil Hayes of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle said, “Power Baits and meal worms are the baits of choice for trout when first released from the hatchery. It’s the type of food they are used to eating. Once we are out of the month of April anglers tend to move to artificial like rooster tails.” Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle, said, “We have curbside service and are stocked with trout rigs as well as popular PowerBaits and meal worms for trout fishing.” There was confusion as to whether city ponds were open this week. “The information of an early opening took us by surprise. At first local police did not allow fishing at Willet Avenue Pond, Riverside but once they became aware of the early State opening of trout season fishing was allowed.”
Saltwater: Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box said, “Tautog is starting to pick up, we had a customer catch a 21-inch tautog off Jamestown this week.” Tautog season opened on April 1 this year, with 16 inches minimum size, three fish/person/day and 10 fish per boat limit. “We have been selling a lot of calm tongue for striped bass and tautog bait as often in spring tautog like soft baits.” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait. Spring school bass are in our estuaries, coves and rivers, about two weeks early. The regulation this year is a slot limit of 28 to 35 inches, one fish/person/day.
