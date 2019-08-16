The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Fisheries division announced its 2018 Status of U.S. Fisheries Report to Congress on Aug. 2.
The report shows 91 percent of U.S. fish stocks are not subject to overfishing and 82 percent of fish stocks are not overfished. Additionally, one stock was rebuilt, Gulf of Maine smooth skate, bringing the total number of stocks rebuilt since 2000 to 45.
The Magnuson-Stevens Act (MSA), the fishing law of this nation, has provided NOAA with mandatory stock rebuilding guideless. Fish stocks all need plans to rebuild to sustainable levels and the rule of thumb is that stocks must be rebuilt within ten years. Additionally, the law mandates that each species have a sustainable Allowable Catch Limit (ACL) that fishers must fish within and if sectors overfish they must pay back overages the next year. Strong conservation provisions such as these have fostered the rebuilding of the fish stocks.
See the full report at https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/national/2018-report-congress-status-us-fisheries.
Division of Marine Fisheries Newsletter
The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) released a newsletter to the public this week that highlights key issues they addressed in the first six months of 2019.
The newsletter includes articles on the new striped bass license plate in Massachusetts, sea herring spawning protections, youth fishing clinics and a host of other articles and information.
You can find an online version of the newsletter at https://www.mass.gov/info-details/dmf-news-1st-and-2nd-quarters-2019 .
Northern right whale entanglement
There will be two federal meetings in Massachusetts hosted by the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) on August 20 (Gloucester) and 21 (Bourne) to receive comments on possible alternatives to reduce risk of northern right whale entanglement.
Right whale entanglement, serious injury and mortality has been attributable to the American lobster fishery. A similar meeting was held at the URI Graduate School of Oceanography in Rhode Island on August 8.
NMFS is holding a total of eight scoping meetings from Maine to Rhode Island in anticipation of preparing a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for modifications to the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan. The purpose of these meetings is to collect information from interested parties to help NMFS determine the scope and significant issues that should be addressed in-depth in the analyses included in the DEIS.
Visit ‘upcoming events’ at https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/region/new-england-mid-atlantic for meeting times and locations.
Comments are also being taken online and by mail. Submit all electronic public comments via email to gar.ALWTRT2019@noaa.gov using the subject line “Comments on Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan Scoping.”
Submit written comments by mail to Michael Pentony, Regional Administrator, National Marine Fisheries Service, 55 Great Republic Drive, Gloucester, MA 01930-2276. Mark the outside of the envelope: “Comments on Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan Scoping.”
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass, bonito and bluefish: Striped bass fishing on the Cape Cod Canal as well as Block Island remains very strong. “Weather has been the big hold up the past three days”, said Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown earlier this week. “However before the bad weather the bite on Block Island was stellar. The big news is the green bonito. Anglers are hooking up from shore and boat from Point Judith to Watch Hill. The water is often boiling with chum mackerel and you can catch those with epoxy and other lures you might be using for the bonito.” said Cahill. Manny Macedo of Lucky Bait & Tackle, Warren, said, “The Canal is on fire. A good customer who fishes there regularly said the fishing was so good that he made twenty casts and had 20 hook-ups. The maceral is so thick anglers were scooping them to shore with their hands.”
East End Eddie Doherty of Mattapoisett, said, “The Canal slowed down until this morning (Wednesday) when the effects of the full moon produced a large school of striped bass riding the east tide at first light. I was using white soft plastic jigs with no luck when I noticed 10-inch mackerel swimming near my boots in the thick fog. I switched to a green mackerel pattern and landed two fish with the largest 37 inches, 21 pounds.”
Gunnar Stevens of Red Top Sporting Goods, Buzzards Bay said, “Things improved drastically Wednesday for Canal fishermen. A real morale booster. Fishing had been off, but the full moon brought the maceral and the striped bass. Anglers are catching them with top water lures as well as jigs.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle said, “Bluefish to 27 inches are being taken in the upper Bay at Sabin Point and at the Carousel at Crescent Park. The bluefish and scup would come in waves, one hour the scup are there and then the scup move out and bluefish move in. Snapper blues are in coves and bays as well as school bass in the Warren River.”
For a couple of days this week, anglers on my boat found bluefish on the surface in the West Passage off Jamestown and hooked up with some nice 20-inchers. They were bled immediately for table fare.
Scup fishing has been outstanding. We caught 20 fish to 14inches drifting on Great Ledge on the west side of Jamestown each time we fished there this week.
“Scup fishing has been awesome,” Manny Macedo of Lucky Bait said. “Guys are catching 15 to 20 fish all of them very nice size.”
Fluke and black sea bass: I fished off Newport this weekend for 1.5 hours and the four anglers on board managed just one 19-inch fish and several shorts. Charter customers on board found no fluke at the mouth of the Sakonnet River but ten nice balck sea bass to 23 inches. Fishing on the west side of Beavertail between Austin Hollow and Beavertail light was fruitful Monday as we caught two keeper fluke in 30 minutes of fishing. Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “The fluke fishing had its ups and downs. The full day boat has been seeing steady limits of bomber sea bass to over five pounds. The fluke fishing has really been a toss of the coin, good fishing one drift and then nothing on the next.” Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina said, “The black sea bass and scup bite has been outstanding on the southwest side, in the wind farm area and at the East Grounds but the fluke bite is way off. Anglers are catching just as many fluke in the shipping lanes or at the hooter buoy.” Gunner Stevens of Red Top Sporting Goods said, “Customers traveling to the back side of Nantucket are catching large trophy sized fluke, it’s been worth the trip for many.”
Freshwater fishing. John Littlefield said, “Bass fishing with shiners seems to be good. A customer caught a 5.5 pound largemouth at Onley Pond in Lincoln. He also caught two trout which is a bit usual this time of year with all this hot weather.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.