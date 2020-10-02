Fishing for tautog, or black fish, has been great. Anglers in Narragansett and Mt. Hope Bays are hooking up, and the bite along the southern coastal shore has been good with those fishing off Newport finding tautog, along with some large black sea bass in the low 20-inch range.
“Anglers are catching a nice mix of sizes,” Al Conti of Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown, said. “Areas off Green Hill have been particularly good.”
“Customers are catching fish all the way up the Providence and lower Seekonk River to Richmond Street,” added Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle in Providence. “Places such as India Point Park and Kettle Point, East Providence are yielding nice fish for anglers with the bite off Newport and Jamestown good too.”
I fished alongside Liz Cyr and Don Smith of West Warwick with Liz landing a plump 22-inch tautog at General Rock Ledge. I had a blast there fishing in the fog Sunday morning, catching two 16-inch fish, an 18-, 19- and 20-inch fish with a bunch of shorts.
“The tautog bite has lite up. Anglers are doing well at the mouth of the Sakonnet in 40 feet of water,” Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle, Warren said. “Fort Wetherill in Jamestown is yielding fish too.”
The minimum size is 16 inches with a three fish/person/day limit (and a 10-fish boat limit). Regulations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island change Oct. 15 to five fish/person/day.
Monitoring plan approved by council
The New England Fishery Management Council voted to adopt a plan to monitor all trips for groundfish at sea. The plan requires fishermen who target cod, flounder, haddock and other groundfish to bring monitors (an actual person) on their trips or install an electronic devise to track their catch.
Fishermen had differing views on the monitoring issue. Many fishermen felt the effort would add cost, make their reporting more complicated than it had to be, and felt hurt by the distrust of fishermen that the monitoring program implied. Other fishermen felt that mandatory 100 percent monitoring was the only way to go to rebuild stocks to have their industry be sustainably moving forward.
Conservation groups like the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) has called for 100 percent at-sea monitoring to gain a better understanding of what is being caught in New England waters and help species like cod recover.
“Establishing a new understanding of catch through 100% monitoring will provide scientists and managers with the information they need to prevent overfishing and help species like cod recover to healthy populations,” said Allison Lorenc of Policy Analyst at CLF.
The cost of 100 percent monitoring is expensive and will be viable only if the Federal Government through NOAA pays for monitoring program costs as fishermen cannot take on the added burden. COVID-19 has depressed fishing markets reducing market demand as not as many people are going out to eat where a lot of fish is consumed.
Listening tour on federal fisheries law
A New England panel of fishing industry leaders met with Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) on Monday at his ninth listening session regarding the Magnuson-Stevens Act (MSA), the federal fishing law of this nation. I was one of eight panelists. You can view the listening session at www.facebook.com/RepHuffman/.
Congressman Huffman, who is chair of the Water, Oceans, and Wildlife Subcommittee of the House Natural Resources Committee, was joined by Representatives Bill Keating and Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and other members of Congress.
The focus of my comments was be on the value of sustainable fisheries and importance of science-based management, the need to keep stock rebuilding plans strong so New England species like cod and summer flounder (fluke) rebuild with firm allowable catch limits (ACLs) and rebuilding plans with science-based timelines, and enhancements to MSA to address climate change impacts on fish, fishermen, and fish managers.
Robert C. Vandermark, executive director of the Marine Fish Conservation Network, approved of the meeting.
“We commend Rep. Huffman’s efforts to listen to the many … who today voiced their support for science-based, conservation-focused fisheries management measures to sustain vital marine resources and habitats. Congress will have an opportunity to build upon the success of the Magnuson-Stevens Act,” Vandermark said.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass: “Fishing at the Southwest Ledge, Block Island is very good and we have a lot of school bass all around the Massachusetts and Rhode Coast,” Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle, Warren said, “but the big fish we usually see with the fall migration are not here yet. A lot of large bluefish are at the ledge too.” “We have a lot of fish in the 26-inch range along the coast.” David Henault of Ocean Stare. Al Conti of Sung Harbor said, “Striped bass fishing at the Southwest Ledge is still very good.” Shore angler Ross Pearsall of Saunderstown said, “The striped bass bite from shore in South County has been great. Earlier this week, I fished East Beach in Charlestown with multiple school striped bass hook ups for all fishing the beach. The fish were pushing bait up against the shore and were so thick they were rolling in with the surf.”
Black sea bass: “The larger black sea bass are starting to move off shore with some nice fish being caught in the wind farm area at Block Island,” Al Conti of Sun Harbor said.
Scup fishing remains strong in most areas where there is structure and water movement.
Offshore fishing for bluefin tunas has been difficult when weather is bad. However, angler Ben Grundy fished with Cape Cod Offshore Charters with Capt. Rob and caught an 810-pound giant bluefin tuna. “We left the dock at 5:30 a.m. and we had this beast on board by 8 a.m. and we did not even leave Cape Cod Bay,” Gundy said. Added Al Conti of Snug Harbor, “We had some customers try to fish last week but the weather was just not good.”
Freshwater fishing continue to improve as water cools. “I would go through top water lures and frogs if you have them as the big bass are starting to eat coming out of their summer haunts.”
