Not many anglers targeted tautog this week as most are focusing on other species, including fluke, black sea bass and striped bass.
If you do plan to give this great-eating fish a try in the near future, make shore you check the availability of green or Asian crabs at your local bait shop as many are not carrying them yet.
The tautog season opened in Rhode Island on Aug. 1 with a three fish/person/day limit. The same limit now applies in Massachusetts. However, from Oct. 15 through Dec. 31, the limit in both states increases to five fish/person/day. The minimum tautog size in both states in 16 inches and there is a 10-fish private angler vessel maximum.
Chub maceral fun to catch and eat
Chub maceral have appeared in local waters. If you want to be ready to target these fast movers your saltwater bait & tackle shop can help.
““Chub mackerel are becoming regular visitors in mid-summer in southern New England,” said Peter Jenkins, owner of the Saltwater Edge in Middletown, RI, and president of the American Saltwater Guides Association, “They can be found frothily feeding on the same baits that cause the ‘bass rafts’, typically bay anchovies or sand eels. Chasing chubs are a fun prelude to the exciting times ahead created by bonito and then (fingers crossed) false albacore.”
To find out what to target chub mackerel with, visit saltwateredge.com.
Large medium and giant bluefin tuna fishery closes
Effective this past week, fishermen aboard vessels with an Atlantic tuna General or Atlantic Highly Migratory Species (HMS) Charter/Headboat permit may not retain, possess, or land large medium or giant Atlantic bluefin tuna. These bluefin measure 73 inches, curved fork length or greater.
The general category for these bluefin tuna fishery will re-open on Sept. 1 with a daily retention limit of one fish per vessel.
The fishery is closing because according to the best available landings information, the General category June through August sub quota of 277.9 metric tons will be reached shortly.
New freshwater fishing regulations in Rhode Island
The Department of Environmental Management announced new Rhode Island Freshwater Fishing Rules and Regulations in effect.
Two changes pertain to the Beaver River in Richmond. It is now designated as a no-kill, ‘catch-and-release only’ area. Beaver River has also been removed from the trout stocking list. It will no longer be stocked with hatchery raised trout.
The aim of designating the Beaver River as catch and release-only area is to further improve the population of brook trout in the Beaver River. This change will provide a unique opportunity for anglers to target wild brook trout and admire them for their natural beauty.
Additionally, Cass Pond, Woonsocket and Geneva Brook and Pond in North Providence have been revised to be restricted to children for the first two days of the trout fishing season.
Dolphins at the mouth of Narragansett Bay
Last Sunday morning on our way to Block Island, we came across a large pod of dolphin (looked to be a couple of hundred or so at least). When fishing for bluefin tuna, it’s one of the signs you look for before you put in your bluefin tuna spread (rigs) to catch them. Dolphin and bluefin tuna often eat the same thing and are chasing the same bait. But the dolphin are smart enough not to go for the tuna rigs.
Have to wonder if there were bluefin tuna mixed in with those dolphin. If so, it would be incredible for Rhode Island fishing, a good bluefin bite off Narragansett? Off Beavertail? Off Newport? But who knows, maybe this pod just lost its way. Anglers are reminded they need a special Highly Migratory Species Federal fishing permit to catch bluefin tuna.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish: The bass bite on the Cape Cod Canal slowed a bit this week. However, experienced fisherman were still able to hook up applying local knowledge. East End Eddie Doherty, canal fishing expert and author said “ About 30 anglers squeezed into their usual spot near the Railroad Bridge early Saturday morning, but only one experienced surfcaster was catching as he repeatedly reeled in stripers of all sizes including some above slot on the west dropping tide. He was consistently dropping his soft plastic jig into a hole left by canal construction years ago.” “Striped bass fishing in Narragansett Bay has dropped off but customers live lining poggies (Atlantic menhaden) are hooking up with keeper striped bass usually when the tide is changing,” said Tom Giddings of The Tackle Box, Warwick. John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside, said, “Customers have not caught many bluefish at all and the striped bass bite has decreased in the upper Bay. I know we have a good snapper bluefish bite as we have sold a lot of snapper blue rigs this weekend.” Anglers are reminded that snapper blues are bluefish and the bluefish regulation of three fish/person/day applies. Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle Warwick, said, “Customers are catching large striped bass off Newport. We had reports of two anglers hooking up with 50 pound striped bass right at Brenton Reef.”
Summer flounder (fluke) and black sea bass: “I don’t know if it is because of all the bait at popular shore fishing locations, like Rocky Point and Conimicut Point, but a couple of customers caught 20-inch fluke (summer flounder) when fishing from shore there,” Giddings said. Ferrara noted, “The bite has slowed in the Bay with few fluke being caught in the upper Bay. Most of any action is taking place in the lower Bay.” I fished both days last weekend with charters off Beavertail Point on a piece of structure about a mile east of Beavertail Light and we were able to limit out on keeper black sea bass (three fish/person/day, minimum size is 15 inches). Few keeper fluke were caught, just two, one of them coming from the deep trench just south of Dutch Island off the lighthouse. Capt. Chris Willi of Block Island Fishworks, Block Island, said, “We had some large fluke (to about ten pounds) caught on the southwest side of the Island this week.”
“Freshwater fishing remains strong in area ponds.” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box. Trout fishing has slowed at stocked ponds as the water has warmed up.
