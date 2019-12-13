BoatUS, the nation’s largest organization of recreational boaters with over a half-million members, released its Top 10 2019 boating videos from their YouTube channel last week.
“Boaters are always hungry to learn more or to pick up a challenging new boat-handling skill such as learning how to back a single engine inboard boat into a slip, our most-watched video posted this year,” said Elio Betty, BoatUS Magazine publisher, whose editors produce BoatUS’ videos.
Viewers to the BoatUS YouTube channel also sought out practical advice. “How to Tie a Clove Hitch” was No. 2.
“Along with a cleat hitch and bowline, every boater needs to know these three knots,” Beatty said. “It also makes perfect sense that ‘How to Choose a Bimini Top was No. 4 – we all want a place that’s out of the sun, and a bimini is one the first purchases boaters make after they buy a boat.”
Learn how to fly fish the San Juan River
The Rhody Fly Rodders will hold a seminar on “Fly Fishing the San Juan River” Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside Sportsmen’s Association, 1 Mohawk Drive, East Providence. The meeting will be followed by the group’s Annual Christmas Fly Tackle Sale, where members and friends bring new and used unwanted tackle for sale or trade.
Ed Lombardo, noted local fly fishing guide and instructor, will talk about his experiences fishing the San Juan River in New Mexico, with its prolific hatches and large rainbow trout.
“This river has some of the best dry fly action I have seen,” Lombardo reports, adding that the fish are big and range from 16-20 inches, with the species being 70 percent rainbow and 30 percent brown trout.
Lombardo’s presentation will include destination information on water anatomy, how to fish the river, and what tackle, fly choices, rod, reel and line choices to make for this wonderful fishery. Lombardo will also get you started on trip planning with information on flights, vehicle travel, lodging, fly shops, restaurants and total trip cost.
The presentation will be followed by the Rhody Fly Rodders “Annual Christmas Fly Tackle Sale.” All are invited to bring unwanted fishing tackle to sell and trade. Bring the tackle tagged with your name and price, find a spot on a table to display tackle and all proceeds are yours.
The Rhode Fly Rodders is the oldest saltwater fly fishing club in America. For more information, contact club president Peter Nilsen at pdfish@fullchannel.net.
Marine Fisheries Council highlights
The Rhode Island Marine Fisheries Council met last week to formalize recommendations on commercial fishing regulations. Visit www.dem.ri.gov for a complete video of the meeting and meeting minutes as they are approved and posted.
Meeting highlights:
- Two aquaculture leases came before the Council and/or the Shell Fish Advisory Panel to identify if the proposed lease areas were in conflict with wild harvest fisheries in the areas. Both leases were found not to be in conflict, including a proposed lease area at Rome Point, North Kingstown, and a proposal lease area expansion on Quonochontaug Pond in Washington County.
- Opening up a portion of Providence River for shellfishing: The Providence River is arguably clearner than it has been in some years, so much so that a process is underway to get ready to open a portion of the river. Water quality and shellfish within the southern section (south of a line between Gaspee and Bullocks Point) of the Providence River (with the exception of Occupessatuxet Cove and the eastern shore from Bullocks Point to Nyatt Tower) meets requirements for managing waters as conditionally approved. The next steps moving toward opening this conditional area include updating maps and descriptions, finalizing the closure lines with the Division of Law Enforcement, documenting new descriptions and range markers, and coordinating with RIDOH for completion.
- 2020 finfish regulations addressed at the Nov. 12 Public Hearing came before the council for their recommendations. Species addressed at the meeting included tautog, black sea bass, scup, summer flounder, bluefish, Atlantic menhaden, ocean pout and wolfish prohibitions. Additionally, a report and division recommendations on the Research Pilot Aggregate Program were made, with the council making supporting recommendations. Good news at the meeting was that the Rhode Island commercial black sea bass quota is expected to increase from 377,000 pounds to 613,000 pounds. Visit www.dem.ri.gov/programs/marine-fisheries/rimfc/index.php for meeting material on finfish regulations, meeting minutes on recommendations and a meeting video link.
Where’s the bite?
Saltwater fishing this week was mixed: Jeff Fraser of Red Top Sporting Goods in Buzzards Bay, said, “The tautog bite and school striped bass bite has slowed a lot on the Cape Cod Canal. Some anglers are still catching scup.” Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “Blackfishing was all over the place this week. It was either rock-solid or nothing. This is one of the signs with the water temperatures dropping and the fishing slowing down. High hooks on the week went home with limit catches. Pool fish was around nine pounds.” Capt. Tom Pelletier of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle in North Kingstown, said, “Tautog fishing has slowed and not many bait shops are selling crabs anymore. Anglers are focusing their attention on cod fishing and freshwater fishing. We sold quite a few shiners to anglers targeting largemouth bass in the southern and western ponds in state.” Cod fishing was mixed the past two weeks too. Capt. Blount said, “Some days it was all cod and little to nothing of anything else. Other days it was true fall mixed-bag fishing. Friday did see the best action, with high hook boxing six keeper cod.”
Party boats sailing for cod this time of year include the Frances Fleet at www.francesfleet.com, the Seven B’s at www.sevenbs.com, and the Island Current at www.islandcurrent.com.
Freshwater fishing: “We are still in bit of a transition — it’s cold and then warm,” said Craig B. of Northeast Trading Company in North Attleboro. “Not many people are fishing from shore and there is no ice on local ponds. So once things freeze, fishing will pick up in local ponds.” Fraser said. “The bite in local ponds like Peter’s Pond and Long Pond has been pretty good for largemouth bass. Both Falmouth and Plymouth ponds are good.”
