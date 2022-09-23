2022-09-24-tsc-spt-Sullivan-bluefin

Jeff Sullivan caught a 600-pound, 100-inch giant bluefin tuna five miles off the Sakonnet River.

 Submitted Photo

Eric Duda of Tiverton, Rhode Island, took last Friday off to fish.

“We fished most of the day and gave up on tautog fishing at 3 p.m. and headed back up the Sakonnet River,” Duda said. “Didn’t see any surface action anywhere so we decided to troll for false albacore. Just as I was going to call it a day, I heard from the back of the boat the clicker going off.”

