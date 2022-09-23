Eric Duda of Tiverton, Rhode Island, took last Friday off to fish.
“We fished most of the day and gave up on tautog fishing at 3 p.m. and headed back up the Sakonnet River,” Duda said. “Didn’t see any surface action anywhere so we decided to troll for false albacore. Just as I was going to call it a day, I heard from the back of the boat the clicker going off.”
“I turned around and grabbed the rod to reel and noticed the line was not in back of the boat anymore and now about 200 feet up in the air. It’s a bird!
“Gave it a small pull to see if it would free the bird, but nope, and the bird landed on the water,” Duda said. “It was a huge osprey! Five-foot wing span. Lure was stuck on its foot. Luckily, we were able to flip it over and we netted it, and I was able to unhook it. Talons on it, I’m sure could do some serious damage. Flipped it out of the net and it took off, and was fine.”
Birds are often fooled (just as we hope fish are) of thinking the bait or lure we are trolling or casting is an easy meal. They swoop down and snag the bait often getting hooked. When casting into a school of fish on the surface, chances of hooking a bird feeding on surface bait increase dramatically. Cast to the side of the feeding birds to avoid hooking one.
Nice job keeping your cool, Eric, and successfully releasing the osprey.
Giant bluefin tuna close to shore
Climate change impacts on fish species create winners and losers in the fishing world.
One major climate-related impact that we have experienced in Rhode Island and Massachusetts for the past three years is an excellent inshore tuna bite. The bait or forage tuna like to eat, i.e., mackerel, herring, Atlantic menhaden, squid, bluefish, butterfish, false albacore and a host of others, have been in our area in great abundance due in part to warming water. So the bluefin and yellowfin tuna are here dining on these robust bait profiles along with large pods (hundreds) of porpoise and dolphin.
Last week, the giant bluefin tuna bite was strong and close to shore. So good, in fact, that we have reached our monthly limit both for commercial and recreational giant bluefin tuna (fish over 72 inches) and the fishery is closed for the month.
About 30 bluefin giants were caught on Sept. 11 off Scarborough Beach in Narragansett.
Anglers fishing for bluefin tuna need a federal Highly Migratory Species (HMS) permit and are required to report their catches. Bluefin tuna fishing is highly regulated. Regulations often change to prevent overfishing, so anglers are urged to check regulations before fishing trips. For HMS permit information, visit https://hmspermits.noaa.gov.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish: “The fall migration has started with small fish arriving off Narragansett,” said Matt Conti of Snug Harbor Marina in South Kingstown. “Large schools of fish just under slot size (28 inches to under 35) were off the beaches.” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle in Providence said, “There is so much bait in the water that the false albacore is all the way up the East Passage to Barrington, East Providence and Cranston along with bluefish and striped bass feeding on the surface. Sometimes they are mixed in, so it is a matter of seeing them on the surface. We also have an abundance of squid to 25 inches being caught off Newport that is attracting fish.” East End Eddie Doherty, expert canal angler and author said, “Stephen at Red Top Sporting Goods in Buzzards Bay said that big bluefish are still chewing up soft plastics jigs in the east end. The west end has large striped bass waiting in the hole under the railroad bridge to ambush disoriented baitfish flowing by in the fierce current. Several fish, including a 49-inch striped bass, were taken with soft plastic jigs.”
Fluke, black sea bass and scup: Summer flounder continue to be caught, but it is a slow pick. Scup fishing continues to be good particularly in areas with structure and water movement, i.e., ledges, bridge abutments, jetties, etc. We caught large scup to 15 inches when tautog fishing off Newport. “Most anglers are targeting albies, so the bottom fishing has taken a back seat,” Henault said.
Tautog: The fishing is starting to come alive as anglers begin targeting them. We had a slow pick in deeper water off Newport this weekend, all small fish. Neil Hayes of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle said, “We are selling a lot of crabs, anglers are fishing for tautog but the bite is not good. We have had few reports of keeper fish being caught.” “Those who have been targeting tautog are doing well with fish in relatively shallow water right now,” said Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle. Matt Conti of Snug Harbor said, “The tautog are still shallow … in 20 feet of water, however, with storms this week things might change forcing them a little deeper.”
False albacore and tuna: Giant bluefin tuna fishing for both recreational and commercial license holders is now closed for the month. Neil Hayes of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle said, “False albacore fishing had been very good. Many of our customers are hooking up with them. The schools of false albacore are so large, we screened an online video of giant bluefin feeding on schools of false albacore. “False albacore have been pretty thick out at the Gully crashing tuna rigs, so you know the beaches and inland fishing for them will be good. This weekend the Gully bite for yellowfin slowed as the water cooled with some fish, smaller ones, being caught eight to 10 miles south of the Gully,” said Matt Conti of Snug Harbor Marina.
Freshwater fishing is improving as the water is cooling a bit. “The water has been warm, so freshwater fishing has not been good in our area,” Hayes said. “Things will pick up as the water cools.” Henault added, “The water is cooling, so the largemouth bite is improving." Trout fishing will kick in after fall/winter stockings.