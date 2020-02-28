In Massachusetts and Rhode Island, saltwater fishing regulations for 2020 continue to take center stage. State regulators are meeting this month to garner and analyze public input in order to determine what 2020 regulations will be.
In Rhode Island, the Marine Fisheries Council will meet Monday, March 2, at 6 p.m. at Corless Auditorium, URI Bay Campus, Narragansett. The Council agenda will be jammed pack with 2020 recreational and commercial fishing regulations, including recreational summer flounder, scup, black sea bass, striped bass, tautog and bluefish. Commercial issues on the agenda will include striped bass, tautog, monkfish and skate.
Massachusetts regulators are scheduled to hold public input meetings on March 10 (Reading); March 12 (Vineyard Haven); and March 12 (Buzzards Bay). Visit www.mass.gov/doc/020720-winter-omnibus-public-hearing/download for regulation details, how to submit comments as well as hearing location details.
Striped bass regulation options are a focus as a minimum 18 percent harvest limit reduction is required coastwide as the stock is overfished and overfishing is occurring. Comments were spirited at the Feb. 10 public hearing in Rhode Island with charter captains at the meeting, many from the RI Party & Charter Boat Association, vying for the split-mode option of 30-to-40 inches for charter and party boats and 32-to-40 inches for private anglers.
Other charter captains, fishing guides and private anglers at the meeting, led by leaders from the RI Saltwater Angler Association and the American Saltwater Guides Association, are advocating for the 28- to 35-inch option for all modes for consistency with neighboring states and to keep charter and private angler regulations the same. The 28- to 35-inch slot had been approved as the preferred option coastwide by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) that regulates striped bass fishing coastwide.
Dan McKiernan, acting director of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries sent a Feb. 21 letter to Jason McNamee, marine fishers chief in Rhode Island (recently appointed deputy director), asking Rhode Island not to approve separate conservation equivalency measures for striped bass and the for-hire industry.
“Rhode Island’s adoption of either (conservation equivalency) alternatives would surely erode the conservation benefit of slot limit management in our region, given how striped bass migrate between states during their spring and fall migrations,” McKiernan said,
Fish of 35 to 40 inches length that will be protected in Maine to Massachusetts and Connecticut to New York will be open to harvest in Rhode Island, while fish of 28 to 32 inches (or 28 to 30 inches) length that will be protected in Rhode Island, will be open to harvest in Maine to Massachusetts and Connecticut to New York.
The conservation associated with any regulation also relies on how effectively it is complied with and enforced. Rhode Island’s actions to support conservation equivalency alternations are running counter of the best advice of ASMFC scientists.
“The Law Enforcement Committee and the Striped Bass Technical Committee (of the ASMFC) have both expressed concern about the compliance and enforcement challenges that will result from different minimum and maximum sizes among neighboring states,” McKiernan said. “These issues suggest that the projected reduction in fishery removals associated with Rhode Island’s conservation equivalency options will not be realized.”
In 2018, Maryland’s striped bass conservation equivalency proposal was approved by the ASMFC, yet the state overfished its striped bass quota by over 215 percent with no consequences the following year.
Scientists and fish managers outside of Rhode Island are urging the state not to approve conservation equivalency options but to stick with the coastwide approved 28 to 35 inches for the sake of conservation and consistency with our neighboring states.
For copies of the agenda and presentation for the RI Marine Fisheries Council March 2 meeting, visit http://www.dem.ri.gov/programs/marine-fisheries/rimfc/index.php.
McNamee appointed Deputy Director
Jason McNamee has been appointed Natural Resources Deputy Director of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). In an announcement last week Janet Coit, DEM Director said, “I am pleased to announce that Jason McNamee will be our new Natural Resources Deputy Director. As many of you know, Jason currently serves as Chief of the Division of Marine Fisheries, where he has been an outstanding leader.”
Janet Coit said, “Everyone who works with Jason knows he is a thoughtful, hard-working, passionate leader. Jay has led Rhode Island to a more customer-service-focused and science-based approach to fisheries management while completing his PhD in biological oceanography. His collaborative and analytic approach to problem-solving and public service will be invaluable as we continue to protect and champion Rhode Island’s natural resources in the face of climate change.”
McNamee is well liked in the recreational and commercial fishing communities where most believe he has been a great steward of the fishery resource. He has a great reputation managing marine resources sustainably in Rhode Island, coastwide and nationally with his past work chairing technical committees on both the New England Fisheries Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.
The fishing community wishes him all the best with his new job as Natural Resources Deputy Director in Rhode Island.
Trout season winds down
The Rhode Island winter trout season is winding down. The daily creel and possession limit for trout and/or salmon, singly or in aggregate, is two fish from Dec. 1 through Feb. 29. The trout season opens again on the second Saturday of April. This year, it is Saturday, April 11.
In Massachusetts, the trout season is closed in some ponds, lakes and rivers and open in others. For trout and other freshwater regulations, visit https://www.mass.gov/guides/massachusetts-freshwater-fishing-regulations#-fishing-seasons-&-limits-.
With no ice due to a warm winter, anglers had a good season from shore.
“The winter trout season is just about over and I have had a great season fishing at Melville Pond in Portsmouth,” John Migliori of said. “I have caught many brook, brown, and rainbow trout as well as salmon. Because it was a mild winter I had great success casting lures as there was no ice. I caught my largest rainbow trout ever. A 7-pound, 15-ounce fish which earned me a state award.”
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater fishing will slow down next week as the trout season ends in Rhode Island on Saturday and will open once again start on Opening Day, Saturday, April 8. Massachusetts trout fishing remains open on many waters, check regulations before you fish. Freshwater fishing in general has been good where there is no ice and anlger have been able to access fishing from the shore.
Saltwater fishing for cod was off again this week as rough seas kept the water turbid and dirty.
“Another bad-weather week kept us tied to the dock,” Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said. “We were able to fish one day and saw very poor fishing. The water was very dirty and could not get a bite going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.