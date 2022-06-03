Peter Johnson of Connecticut caught his personal best last year, a 28-inch fluke right in front of Warwick Light in Narraganset Bay while fishing the banks and deep water in the channel.
“This is the largest fluke I ever caught,” Johnson said. “A white four-once bucktail jig with white feathers did the trick. The idea is to keep it light.”
Angler Rich Hittinger of Warwick did managed a personal best in 2020 at Block Island when he caught an 11.16-pound, 30-inch fluke.
“We moved to 50 feet of water to avoid some of the dogfish,Hittinger said. “He fish hit a trailer hook with a green squid skirt. I had a 10 once sinker holding bottom. She fought from the bottom to the top, taking drag several time.”
Summer flounder (fluke) fishing In Massachusetts runs from May 21-Sept. 29, with a 16 1/2-inch minimum size with a five fish/person/day limit. In Rhode Island, the season runs from May 3-Dec. 31. The minimum size in Rhode Island is 18 inches this year, which is liberalized from last year’s 19-inch fish. The bag limit this year is four fish/person/day.
Fluke tips
- Fish the edges. Over the years my largest fish have generally come on edges. So, fish the edges of channels, ledges, banks, jetties, underwater valleys and humps as big fish ambush bait there.
- Fluke face into the current to feed, so you want to drag your bait over the front of them, drifting with the tide and wind in the same direction when in a boat or slowing pulling your bait over the bottom when on land.
- When fishing slack or flood tide with no water movement, try to fish in locations that have a lot of current, like under bridges or around jetties) or try power drifting (putting the vessel in and out of gear to create movement.
- When it comes to fluking, squid is the bait of choice. Some anglers cut it in very fine strips yet others like to use the whole squid with others using what they catch that day… strips of bluefish, sea robin, etc.
- Both jigs and jigs with a second stinger hook trailing 30 to 36 inches behind work. Traditional squid rigs work as well.
- Find the fish and repeat pattern — drifting over the same location or depth that is yielding fish.
- One of my favorite fluke baits is a fluorescent green or white plastic squid rig, baited with a squid strip. And, depending on what the fish want a minnow or silverside and/or a strip of fluke belly. I sometimes use a stinger hook with some type of attractant above this rig.
- Another tactic that will enhance your fluke bite is teaser bait placed above the main bait. The idea is to create action above and behind the main bait that gives fluke a second chance to see your bait. A buck tail skirted hook is often used as a teaser with an attractant of some kind.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish: Both fish became more abundant this week with an improved bite. “We have a sunrise and sunset bite at the Cape Cod Canal with top water lures,” Cole Freeman of Red Top Sporting Goods, Buzzards Bay, said Thursday. “As the day progresses, anglers are fishing the bottom catching slot size fish as well as 20- to 30-pounders.” “Striped bass fishing improved this week at Block Island with anglers catching slot fish and larger trolling wire with tube and worm at the Southwest Ledge,” said Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown. “The bluefish bite was particularly good at the North Rip. The bass bite along the coastal beaches has been a night bite.” East End Eddy Doherty, said, “I saw my first bluefish of the season on the Cape Cod Canal so some of the yellow eyed devils are starting to enter the Canal.” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence, said, “The bite has cooled in the East Passage, however, anglers are catching striped in the upper reaches of the Providence River.” Sam Toland of Sam’s Bait & Tackle, Middletown said, “The striped bass and bluefish bite out in front of Newport and in Narragansett Bay has been very good with some large fish (above the slot size of 28 inches to less than 35 inches) are being caught in the East Passage all the way up to Providence.” Mike Wade of Watch Hill Outfitters, Westerly, said, “The bluefish and striped bass bite on the West Grounds at Block Island was very good this week.”
Summer flounder/black sea bass: Black sea bass season opened in Rhode Island May 22-AUg. 31 with a two fish/person/day limit. Anglers are reminded that the minimum size is now 16 inches. “The fluke bite had not been very good off Newport or in the Bay. But the black sea bass bite has been good for anglers.” Toland said. Mike Wade of Watch Hill Outfitters said, “The fluke bite in the Block Island Wind Farm area has been good. We caught fluke to 26 inches just south of Tower Five in about 70 feet of water and had no trouble limiting out four fish/person/day limit (18 inches is the minimum size). Things have warmed up so the bite is pretty good.” Johnson Connecticut said, “Chartreuse and salmon colored gulp worked best this week at Block Island, limited out with keepers but caught 12 shorts in the 15- to 17-inc range so hopefully the fishery is recovering.” Elisha Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina said, “The fluke bite is good off Carpenters in about 30 feet of water and the bite is very good at the East Fishing Grounds off Block Island and just south of the Wind Farm.”
Freshwater fishing for trout has slowed. “Customers are catching small and largemouth bass in area ponds, bass are now starting to spawn,” Freeman said.