Opening day of the freshwater fishing season in Rhode Island starts Saturday, and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has stocked 100 waterways — many with brook, brown, tiger and rainbow trout, as well as Sebago salmon in select areas.
“Anglers are anxious to fish for trout at stocked ponds,” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence, said. “The turnout is expected to be good all weekend at northern Rhode Island ponds like Onley Pond, Lincoln Woods.
“Prior to opening day,” he added, “the largemouth bass bite has been good in the shallows with anglers catching white perch in brackish saltwater and freshwater at Narrow River, Narragansett and Turner Reservoir, East Providence/Seekonk area.”
Hatchery-raised golden rainbow trout were stocked in Rhode Island ponds too. These trout are a color variation of a rainbow trout and provide an exciting angling experience with golden trout pins awarded to those that catch these fish the first three weeks after opening day. Simply take a picture and send it to dem.fishri@dem.ri.gov with contact information to be eligible for the pin.
For licensing and stocking information, visit dem.ri.gov/programs. The minimum size for trout taken form the water of Rhode Island is eight inches measured from the tip of the snout to the tip of the tail. The daily creel and possession limit for trout is five from now through Nov. 30, and two from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28, 2023.
Massachusetts began stocking in March and continued as weather conditions permitted. The freshwater fishing season in Massachusetts opened Jan. 1 or April 1, depending on location. For information on regulations, licenses and an interactive map on stocking, visit: Freshwater fishing regulations at Mass.gov.
Cod, black sea bass at wind farm
A seven-year study on fish in the Block Island Wind Farm and in control areas south and east of the wind farm shows no difference in catch due to the operation of the windfarm with most species and an increase in cod and black sea bass in the wind farm area. The study conducted trawl surveys monthly before, during and after construction through operation for a total of seven years.
The study published March 29 in the ICES Journal of Marine Science. A total of 663,970 individual fish representing 61 species were collected in the seven years of the BIWF demersal trawl survey. Species attracted to wind farm pylon structure, like Atlantic cod and black sea bass, increased at the wind farm after installation while the catch of other species like longfin squid and winter flounder varied consistent with regional trends independent of the wind farm.
“This unprecedented study was cooperatively designed by commercial fishermen and scientists to gather the highest frequency of data over the longest time period of any study in the world,” said Drew Carey of Inspire Environmental who designed the study. “These results will provide valuable information for planning future offshore wind development in the United States.”
Enhanced Atlantic cod and black sea bass at the wind farm occurred even though fishing pressure has dramatically increased. The Block Island Wind Farm has become a fishing destination for many recreational anglers. On an average summer weekend day, 10 to 15 boats would be fishing in the area, compared to the 30 to 40 boats fishing there now after construction.
Baird Symposium on Wednesday
The 2022 Baird Symposium’s second session will be held Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. This free webinar, “Climate Change Opportunities for Anglers and Boaters” is open to the public and will engage discussions about how anglers are adapting with the science panel addressing ‘Big strategies for climate resiliency.” To register, visit Effects of Climate Change on Recreational Fishing and Boating — Session II Tickets, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Eventbrite. Event supporters include RI Sea Grant at URI, Ørsted, the Ocean Conservancy and a host of others.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater: “Peter’s Pond in Sandwich and other trout stocked ponds in Massachusetts are producing for anglers.” said Bruch Miller of Canal Bait & Tackle, Sagamore. “Anglers are doing well fishing for pickerel and largemouth bass and all are waiting for trout season to open this week. We are an official State of Rhode Island weigh station this year.” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box, Warwick. . John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside, said, “Freshwater fishing for largemouth and pickerel has been good the past couple of weeks. And, we are hoping for a great opening week. So far traffic has been better than average.”
Saltwater: Tautog season opened April 1. “One of our customers limited out with three keeper tautog (16 inches or greater) at Beavertail Point, Jamestown this week, so the fish are there,” Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box said. “We sold a bushel of crabs to a couple of customer and they reported no bites at all,” said Many Macedo of Lucky Bait & Tackle. “Things are still too cold. The water temperature off Newport is still 42 degrees.” John Littlefield of Archie’s said, “Four anglers gave tautog fishing a try and did not get any bites earlier this week.”
“Cod fishing has not been good this winter,” said Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet. “We are ready to sail daily but have not gotten out much the past couple of weeks.” Call in advance for reservations.
Striped bass: Bruce Miller of Canal Bait & Tackle, Sagamore, said, “We have reports of some school bass being caught at Craigville Beach, Barnstable.” Ed Lombardo, expert fly fisherman and fishing guide said, “The fishing has been very good in March with a good number of striped bass landed and released. The bass have ranged in the 18-inch to 26-inch class. My brown-colored Ed’s Fly has been working very well.”