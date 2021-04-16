Now is the time to go trout fishing on your own or with family and friends.
Trout season is open, and with freshly stocked waterways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, it is fairly easy to catch a fish.
Falls Pond and Whiting Pond in North Attleboro are two local pounds stocked by the state of Massachusetts.
What’s not to like? Being outdoors in fresh, clean air with the anticipation and excitement of catching a fish can truly be a ton of fun for both children and adults. And, fishing can take place from the safety of shore.
Next week, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will conduct a second round of trout stocking at heavily fished areas. And, due to enhanced conditions Foster Green Acres, Foster; Memorial Park Pond, Lincoln; and Geneva Brook and Pond, North Providence; will all be stocked.
Getting started
It doesn’t have to cost a lot to gear up for trout fishing in April.
“We have light tackle trout rod and reel combinations ranging from $16 to $30,” said Manny Macedo of Lucky Bait & Tackle in Warren. “You can use them for trout and later in the year to catch snapper blues (baby bluefish) in coves and harbors.” The price range on starter rods and reels for adults can vary and rigs may have the ability to be used for light tackle fishing in saltwater too. “Starter rigs range from $25 to $60 with middle of the road gear are priced at about $40 for a combination,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box, Warwick. Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle, Warwick said, “We have trout rigs ranging from $20 to $40. But if you have a rod and reel already, all you need is $4 worth of bait and you are off fishing.” Ferrara sells trout rigs designed for Power Baits made by his son Ken with hooks and weights for about $2.
States stock ponds with hatchery raised trout that have been eating manufactured food so the bait of choice in most of April is a prepared or formulated bait like PowerBait by Berkeley. As the trout acclimate to the wild (two to three weeks), they begin to start foraging naturally so meal worms, other natural baits and lures work best then.
“Many are fishing with just a hook and split shot (very small piece of lead that attaches to your line) to get the line down a bit and then tipping the hook with a formulated bait,” Macedo said. “Berkeley Power Baits working well include Chunky Cheese and Hatchery Formulated baits.”
Soft baits, hooks and lures can be purchased at your local bait shops along with some free advice on where to fish and what fish are biting.
“I would suggest starting out with a variety of trout baits,” Giddings said. “Some days, they like pink and other days, yellow Power Baits. But you might want to take some trout worms or meal worms too. I always like to take a couple of lures, like a small Kastmaster. So you can teach the kids how to cast and retrieve. And they work great for trout too.”
Stocked waterways
Visit dem.ri.gov/programs/fish-wildlife for a complete list of trout stocked ponds in Rhode Island. In Massachusetts, visit mass.gov/freshwater-fishing-information.
Fishing licenses
In Rhode Island and Massachusetts, if you are 15 or older, you need a fishing license before casting your line. In Rhode Island, a Trout Conservation Stamp is also required of anyone wishing to keep or possess a trout or to fish in a catch-and-release or ‘fly-fishing only’ area. Fishing licenses for RI residents are $18 and Trout Conservation Stamp are $5.50. For Massachusetts license information, visit mass.gov.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater. Capt. Tom Pelletier of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle, North Kingstown said, “Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown and Carbuncle Pond, Coventry have been producing some nice-sized trout for customers.” “The stocking has been great in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts,” Macedo noted. “The trout bite at Willet Avenue Pond, Riverside; Stafford Pond, Tiverton; and Melville Pond, Portsmouth has been excellent. We have reports of some three-pound trout being caught too.” “Customers have had great luck at Only Pond, Lincoln; and one customer caught trout and a small spotted salmon at Wood River.” Giddings said.
Tautog season opened April 1 to May 31 with a minimum size of 16”. The limit in MA and RI is three fish/person/day. Regulations change June 1 with the season closed in RI during the tautog spawning season and reopening again on August 1. In MA the season does not close, but the bag limit drops to one fish/person/day. Check tautog regulations for late summer/fall catch limits.
“Not many fish being taken by anglers yet, but that could open up this week,” Macedo said. “Reports of spear fishers doing pretty good and I heard of one 19-inch fish being taken on rod and reel.”
Striped bass: “Anglers are catching fish at the West Wall and are catching hold over fish in the Narrow, Providence and Pawtucket Rivers. One custom landed a 42-inch striped bass off Jamestown when casting for school bass.” said Giddings. “One other positive sign. Warwick Pond was jumping with herring this weekend.” Surf fishing angler Gil Bell said, “No surf fishing report. Crazy cold weather has not helped any. Magic seaweed (Surfer’s site) reports surf temperature 46 degrees as of April 14. Surf casted about eight times this month for No hits. Ocean warms up in day (if sun) then cools down at night with low air temperatures. I almost feel we are a month behind.”
