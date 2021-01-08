The weather has been pretty good for fishing this week.
“Saltwater fishing has slowed down quite a bit,” AJ Coots of Red Top Sporting Goods, Buzzards Bay said. “Some anglers are targeting mackeral and hold-over school striped bass (on the Cape Cod Canal), but most anglers are freshwater fishing for trout. The state of Massachusetts (and Rhode Island) did a great job stocking ponds this fall.”
“Most anglers are using minnows with PowerBaits performing well too,” Coots added. “Ponds working well for anglers include Long Pond in Plymouth, Peters Pond, Sandwich and Mary’s Pond in Rochester.”
Cod is a good fish to target south of Cape Cod. The cod’s white, delicate meat is hard not to like. Atlantic cod fishing has not been good in the Gulf of Maine for some time now. South of Cape Cod and in Rhode Island, the minimum size is 21 inches. The catch limit south of the Cape is 10 fish/person/day and the season is open all year.
Capt. Rick Bellavance, president of the Rhode Island Party & Charter Boat Association (RIPCBA), said, “The cod will school in shoal water south of Block Island and offer an awesome opportunity to get out on the water during the winter months.”
Cod rigs and bait
A hook or two, a bank sinker that holds the bottom and sea clams are often used as bait to catch cod. Jigs of various sizes, color and weight depending on conditions are used too. Cod will generally eat anything that is in front of them, they are not picky, but you have to get their attention and jigs usually do a good job of this. A common rig used is a diamond jig with a colored teaser tied about 12 inches above the jig. Sometimes anglers tip the jig and teaser with fresh bait (a piece of sea clam).
Trees for trout
The Narragansett Chapter of Trout Unlimited No. 225 has teamed up once again with the Department of Environmental Management to ecocycle your Christmas tree during their Trees for Trout program.
The program aims to improve habitat for wild trout and other aquatic organisms. The trees are strategically installed in streams and rivers to reduce erosion, provide refuge habitat and stabilize stream banks. No synthetic trees, trees with tinsel/other synthetic materials still attached, or trees sprayed with fire retardant chemicals are allowed.
Drop off you tree at the Arcadia Check Station off Route 165, Ten Rod Road, at Wood River, Exeter, Rhode Island from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
Trout Unlimited in Rhode Island awarded $180K grant
Trout Unlimited Chapter No. 225 in Rhode Island in partnership with the Rhode Island Water Resources Board has been awarded an $180,000 National Fish & Wildlife Foundation Grant to conduct a native brook trout inventory, water temperature study, and a fisheries barrier assessment with the Big River Management Area (BRMA) located in central Rhode Island. Half of the grant will be in matching contributions such as volunteer time donated by Trout Unlimited members and others.
Study information will be used to develop a report which will outline implementation projects and goals to enhance brook trout habitat and protect water quality with the 22-plus miles of mapped streams with the BRMA.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater fishing in ponds stocked with trout has been very good. For 2021 licensing information and a list of trout stocked ponds in Rhode Island, visit the state’s site at dem.ri.gov and in Massachausetts, at mass.gov/freshwater-fishing-information.
Party boats fishing for cod this winter include the Frances Fleet at www.francesfleet.com, the Seven B’s at www.sevenbs.com, and the Island Current at islandcurrent.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.