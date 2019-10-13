The Massachusetts Division of Fish and Wildlife began its fall trout stocking program on Monday.
All trout are raised at the Pequest Trout Hatchery in Oxford and measure approximately 14-18 inches in length. Waters stocked during the first week of fall stocking include the 16 large streams and rivers in northern and coastal areas.
The Paulinskill River, in Sussex and Warren counties, is scheduled to be stocked with 1,460 fish; the Pequest River, including the Pequest Wildlife Management Area, will be stocked with 1,230 fish; the Wallkill River will be stocked with 510 fish, but no fish will be stocked upstream of West Mountain Road bridge.
The Big Flatbrook will be stocked, but flows in the section of the Big Flatbrook upstream from Route 206 may be too low for trout stocking. The fish allocated in this section will be distributed downstream of Route 206 throughout the rest of the trout-stocking locations if conditions dictate.
According to the division, trout stocking during the second and third weeks in October has become one of the most popular stocking programs offered by Fish and Wildlife, particularly since 2006, when the division began stocking only larger two-year-old trout.
The complete list of fall-stocked waters and the stocking schedule is available at www.njfishandwildlife.com/flstk.htm or through the Trout Stocking Hotline at 609-633-6765.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) began stocking trout in ponds across Rhode Island this week, too.
The following waters will be stocked with rainbow and brook trout before Columbus Day: Burrillville — Round Top Ponds; Charlestown — Lower Shannock, Pawcatuck River; Exeter — Breakheart Pond, Browning Mill Pond, 165 Check Station, Wood River; Glocester — Spring Grove Pond; Hopkinton — Barberville Dam, Hope Valley Fishing Area (Dow Field Ball Park), Wyoming Pond, Wood River; Lincoln – Olney Pond (Lincoln Woods State Park); North Kingstown — Silver Spring Lake; Richmond — Graniteville (Rt 95 underpass), Meadowbrook Pond, Beaver River, Woodville; Richmond — Beaver River; Scituate — Hope Mill Landing, Upper Pawtuxet River; South Kingstown — Barber Pond; Tiverton — Stafford Pond.
For daily stocking updates, follow DEM’s outdoor education page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RIFishwildlife.
Rhody Fly Rodders meet
The Rhody Fly Rodders, the oldest saltwater fly fishing club in America, will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside Sportsmen’s Association, at 1 Mohawk Drive in East Providence. The public is invited to attend. Contact Peter Nilsen, president, for information at pdfish@fullchannel.net.
This annual Pizza-Party kickoff meeting will feature a showing of "Kiss the Water," a story about Megan Boyd, an extraordinary fly tier and salmon fisher, while taking place on the northern coast of Scotland.
Where’s the bite
Freshwater fishing: Freshwater angling will likely pick up this week, with Massachusetts and Rhode Island stocking area ponds with trout. “The warmer weather at the beginning of the week turned on the large and small-mouth bass,” Neil Hayes of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle in North Kingstown said. “Anglers did well fishing the South County ponds, but that may change with colder weather promised later in the week.” Angler John Migliori said, “I fished one of my favorite ponds on Aquidneck Island and landed a nice large-mouth bass on a new spinner lure I had just purchased. By the way, I changed the hooks out for larger, stronger hooks, which I do with all fresh and saltwater lures.”
Striped bass, bluefish and false albacore: John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle said, “False albacore left the upper reaches of Narragansett Bay and the Providence River, but anglers are doing well with bluefish of all sizes at places like Barrington Beach, and striped bass, school-size fish, have been around just about everywhere. One customer has been catching keepers at night in the Warren River using eels.” Neil Hayes of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle said, “Customers are catching false albacore, bluefish of varying size and school striped bass (with keepers mixed in) on the surface at the Wickford Harbor inside and outside the jetty. Quonset Point is holding much the same." Angler Roger Lema of Narragansett said, “Inside the Harbor of Refuge were all the school bass you want from 18 to 28 inches. This weekend, we caught over 100 fish casting a Cocahoe minnow.” Mike Wade of Watch Hill said, “False albacore fishing has been very, very good, particularly on the high tides. And the bass fishing is good all the way to Watch Hill, with an angler catching a 46-pound striper off Weekapaug Breachway earlier this week.”
Tautog fishing continues to be slow in shallow water, which is not usually the case this time of year. John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle said, “Customers are catching a lot of short tautog from Conimicut Point and north up the river.” Off Newport, we had a slow pick early this week, but did manage five nice keepers to 23 inches south of Seal Ledge. The bite was soft for this time of year, accept for the 23-inch fish, which took half of a green crab on a light green tautog jig. Angler Steve Brustein said, “The tautog hit, and I said I am going to need the net.” The fish had two good runs before it was boated, as it took a bit to get it up out of 60 feet of water. Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “There has been some reports around of fish showing up, and it is only going to get better with the temperatures dropping.”
Cod/Offshore: Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “Last weekend’s tuna trip was nothing short of amazing. We left super-early to take the long ride, but it paid off. We picked a few fish on the troll, but once we set the hook for the night, there were six fish on. We boated 32 yellowfin in an hour. Jigs were the way to go, with high hooks having seven and eight fish. There were all sizes, from 28 to 75 pounds. It was something that was just short of amazing. We also went 1-4 on swords on the night, with losing a fish over 200 pounds boat side due to a tangle.” Cod fishing has been plagued, but scup and sea bass are abundant. Mike Wade of Watch Hill Outfitters reports a good bluefin and yellowfin bite. Wade said, “Customers are doing well in the shipping lanes.” Capt. Blount said, “You set up on a spot, pick up some nice cod, and then all of a sudden it's double-header scup. Anglers who have wanted scup have had no problem limiting out. Sea bass limits have been the norm as well, with knob heads to six pounds. Biggest cod of the week was around 20 pounds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.