I testified at a Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) online public hearing on the Vineyard Wind Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) along with 29 others on Wednesday.
Vineyard Wind is the 84-turbine wind farm being built 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard.
A total of five of these hearings took place over the past couple of weeks, with four having taken place at press time. All gave Vineyard Wind plans broad support, including praise from Massachusetts state senators and congressmen from the Martha’s Vineyard area.
In testimony, I made a request to reclassify offshore wind farms’ impact on recreational fishing as a major benefit and not a minor benefit, as noted in the SEIS. The best available science to date shows greater fish abundance in wind farms in a peer-reviewed study that ran in the March, 2019 issue of Fisheries Science & Aquaculture Magazine, titled, “Meta-analysis of fish abundance at offshore wind farms”.
The research used a meta-analysis of studies that have examined the abundance of finfish inside European wind farms compared to nearby reference sites.
The study concluded that, “The overall effect was positive… indicating a greater abundance of fish inside of wind farms” for both soft-bottom and complex-bottom fish species.
Recreational fishing at the Block Island Wind Farm (BIWF), the only operating wind farm in the US, has been a bit better, even though fishing pressure has increased 200 percent by recreational anglers as it is now a destination. At the Block Island Wind Farm, there are commercial gillnets set right up to the turbines, commercial fishermen trawl along the side of the wind farm and recreational anglers fish right up to the pylons. Just how fishing in windfarms should be.
Fish abundance in wind farms is important to Massachusetts and Rhode Island because both recreational and commercial fishing are important to our economies. In Massachusetts, according to the Fisheries Economies of the U.S. published by NOAA, both recreational and commercial fishing have a great annual sales economic impact on the state. Recreational fishing has a $1.07 billion annual sales impact and commercial fishing $2.30-billion. In Rhode Island recreational fishing sales impacts ($412 million) outperforms commercial fishing sales impact ($333 million).
We need to support responsibly-developed offshore wind farms like Vineyard Wind. Wind farms will help us stem the tide and reverse impacts of climate change. We need to make sure proper research is done before, during and after construction to measure any negative or positive impacts. As research shows, I believe the cumulative impact of multiple wind farms will be positive, create more habitat and fish for commercial and recreational fishing.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and blue fish: Anglers are catching nice bass at Block Island trolling umbrella rigs and the bait of choice at night is eels. Connor Sears (age 14) of Seekonk caught one of his first nice bass of the season at Block Island with his father trolling umbrella rigs. “The bluefish bite at Block Island and off the breachways is good,” Harrison Gatch of Watch Hill Outfitters, Westerly, said, “We fished commercially from the reefs off Watch Hill and Westerly for striped bass and boated five nice fish, all in the 40-pound range, with Gravity Eels.” Gravity Eels are soft plastic stick baits that mimic eels and change color depending on the amount of light they are reflecting. Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence, said, “There are still some good striped bass in the Bay, keepers and school bass.” East End Eddie Doherty of Mattapoisett said, “The Cape Cod Canal has been giving up some nice catches, but is sometimes hit or miss. Wayne Reis, of New Bedford and very popular Canal Rat, caught a 40-inch striped bass last week with a green Scabbelly glider at the beginning of an east tide.”
Summer flounder and black sea bass: Fluke fishing is spotty off Block Island where anglers are dodging dog fish. “Customer Billy Lee continues to catch fish in Narragansett Bay, but he is fishing spots in the Warwick Neck and Rocky Point area,” Dave Henault of Ocean State said. Meanwhile, Captain BJ Silvia of Flip-In-Out Charters continues to find fluke for his customers off Newport and Middletown.” I fished with one angler onboard off the mouth of the Sakonnet and caught black sea bass in the mid 20-inch range and then fished the Sachuest Point/Elbow Ledge area and caught three nice fluke to 25 inches this weekend. “Fluke fishing along the southern South County shore has been good, still a lot of shorts, but if you find them, anglers are landing some nice fluke,” said Gatch.
Offshore fishing is good: “For the past couple of weeks offshore shark fishing was great. They have been close, even in the Block Island Wind Farm area (great whites around the Island too). We fished south of the Mud Hole with the shark diving cage and had four or five big blue sharks, one day a 200-pound mako and Friday we tagged and released eight blue sharks, saw a school of porpoise and a sun fish on top. It was like an aquarium out there.” said Charlie Donilon of Snappa Fishing and Diving Charters. Dave Henault of Ocean State said, “Angler Brendan Brakus caught an 8 pound bonito in the Block Island Wind Farm area this week.” Lee Pepin reports on the RISAA blog, “Sunday at the Fingers, saw bait on the bottom and broke out the big rods. Got a giant about 450 pounds, 86 inches on the bottom, then 10 cranks up.”
Freshwater fishing for trout and salmon is slowing down. However anglers are still experiencing a good fresh water bite for largemouth bass. “The bass bite is good, anglers are catching fish in many South County ponds, but the trout bite is just about over for now as things have warmed up quite a bit,” Gatch said.
