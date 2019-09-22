More northeast striped bass fishing trips occur than any other species. It is the No. 1 sport fish. This week, recreational industry leaders discussed how to reduce harvest, as according to the most recent stock assessment, striped bass are overfished and overfishing is occurring.
A minimum 18 percent reduction coastwide has been mandated by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC). The reduction will not even rebuild the stock, but just stop the overfishing.
What’s your opinion on how to reduce the striped bass harvest? Let fish managers and commissioners of the ASMFC know how you feel.
The ASMFC, which manages striped bass coastwide, will conduct public hearings on striped bass Addendum VI management plan options. So, anglers can attend public hearings, mail in comments or send them via email; visit www.asmfc.org for the addendum, stock assessment highlights and instructions on how to send in comments. Public comments will be accepted in writing or via email until 5 p.m. (EST) on October 7.
There is a public hearing October 2 at 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Woburn, and a second on October 3, also at 6 p.m., at the MA Maritime Academy, Admiral’s Hall in Buzzards Bay.
Industry leader perspectives
American Saltwater Guides Association (ASGA)
Supports treating commercial fishing and recreational fishing equally. Each taking the same percentage of reductions. For Ocean Fisheries, ASGA supports sub-option 2-A1: one fish @ 35” which would achieve an 18% reduction.
For Chesapeake Bay Fisheries, ASGA supports sub-option 2-B1: 1 fish @ 18” minimum which would achieve a 20% reduction.
Option 3.2, the Circle Hook Provision, ASGA supports option B, where states would be required to use circle hooks.
Tony Friedrich, ASGA vice president and policy director, said, “Slot limits work but they have never been used for striped bass and I don’t believe we should take a chance. However, one fish at 35 inches worked before to rebuild the stock. We believe circle hooks should be mandatory for bait fishing. Studies show they dramatically reduce catch and release mortality compared to ‘J’ hooks. According to the ASMFC, released fish that eventually die account for 48 percent of all removals and recreational harvest (for food) only 42 percent of total removals. So we need to reduce mortality and circle hooks is part of the solution.”
Rhode Island Party & Charter Boat Association (RIPCBA)
The RIPCBA supports Option 1: Status Quo. This means that regulations would continue to operate as they are … one fish/person/day (for most ocean jurisdictions). Commercial regulations would remain the same too.
The ASMFC said, “It should be noted this option does not meet the projected reductions needed from 2017 levels to achieve desired 2020 target.”
Capt. Rick Bellavance, president of the RIPCBA said, “The reduction in harvest from 2017 to 2018 was equal to 18 percent, so status quo should be a viable option. There are strong signs that the stock is in healthy shape, although not according to the management board chosen reference points. On the water, experience seems to say leave things alone, and over time the strong year classes we are seeing will grow into the fisher. Enforce the rules we have, raise awareness of the damage releasing fish causes and allow nature to run its course with all the small fish coming along.”
Massachusetts already stepped up on catch & release
In 2019 the Massachusetts Division of Maine Fisheries implemented two new striped bass conservation regulations aimed at reducing catch and release mortality. First a gaffing law: it is unlawful for any fisherman to gaff or attempt to gaff striped bass measuring less than 28 inches total length, and for a commercial fisherman to gaff striped bass measuring less than 34 inches.
Second, effective in 2020, recreational anglers not fishing aboard for-hire vessels will be required to use inline circle hooks when fishing for striped bass with whole or cut natural baits. This circle hook mandate will not apply to natural baits attached to an artificial lure to be trolled, jigged, or casted and retrieved, e.g., tube and worm.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass, bluefish, bonito and false albacore. East End Eddie Doherty, Cape Cod Canal fisherman and author said, “The canal is heating up. Caught three keepers including a hungry 18-pounder that inhaled my Hurley 5-ounce white paddle tail Canal Killer on an early east tide. There were some nice fish caught this week in the 20- and 30-pound class.” Manny Macedo of Lucky Bait & Tackle in Warren said, “It’s been bluefish, bluefish and bluefish. They have been all over the East Passage from snapper blues to fish in the 12- to 24-inch range. There are a few striped bass mixed in. We have not seen a bluefish run like this in years. Monday the false albacore were all the way up to Barrington Beach along with the bluefish.”
Tautog fishing is slow. Tom Giddings said, “Anglers caught mostly small fish off Jamestown this week. They seem to be in but just have to get larger.” We fished off North Kingstown at General Rock and most of the fish were short tautog this weekend. Manny Macedo of Lucky Bait said, “One customer limited out (three fish) on tautog at the Stone Bridge, Tiverton.” Angler Derek Kolodziejczak reports on the RISAA blog, “We fished the south side of Whale Rock (Sunday) in depths of 16 to 30 feet. We had plenty of action but only managed one keeper tog. Lots of scup if you wanted them.”
Black sea bass, scup and summer flounder. Anglers on my boat caught seven keeper black sea bass to 20 inches, two summer flounder and as many keeper scup as they wanted in the Newport bridge area this week. “The scup and black sea bass bite in the mid bay area is great but few keeper black sea bass are being taken in the upper bay,” said Giddings of the Tackle Box. Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “The fluke fishing is off, with black bass sea bass taking off like a rocket. We had near full boat limits to five pounds. The sea bass limit is now seven per person.”
Cod. Angler Paul Boutiette said, “Arrived at Cox Ledge with my wife at 11:30 a.m. Monday. First three hours were slow, current shifted at 3 p.m. and rods heated up. Began pulling in cod rapidly and ended up with seven cod, including a 10.1-pound beauty, five BSB and one Pollock; both clams and jigs worked.”
Tuna bite. Capt. Blount of The Frances Fleet said, “We had great results on our three-day trip. We managed 30 yellows to 100 pounds. Trolling did seemed to have the best results with 22 of the fish.”
