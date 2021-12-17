The reason some cultures serve “seven fish” on Christmas Eve dates back to the religious tradition in Italy of abstaining from eating meat on Christmas Eve.
Some say the seven-fish tradition is for the seven days it took to make the Earth, others say it pays tribute to the last seven of the Ten Commandments, which relate to human interaction, and still others say it reminds us of the seven deadly sins. However, some in Italy do not have a tradition of seven fish, but rather one of 12 fish (for the 12 apostles) or a 13-fish tradition (for the twelve apostles plus one for Jesus).
As members of the fishing community, it’s nice to bring fish to our holiday table. Fish and fishing are such a big part of our lives, and it is one of the few natural foods we can catch, clean, prepare and eat much the way people have for centuries.
What types of fish do people eat? My family often started with snail salad, fried smelts, stuffed quahogs and baccala (dry cod fish preserved in salt that is soaked for days to get the salt out). This would be followed by stuffed squid in a red sauce over linguini, baked white fish (haddock or cod) and baked stuffed shrimp.
Here is a holiday fish recipe that includes cod, scallops and shrimp in one dish. I call it Sandy’s Tasty Fish Casserole, named after my good friend, Sandy Ducharme, who has opened her home to me and others before, during and after the holidays and served this dish.
Sandy’s tasty fish casserole
This is not a milky, gooey casserole but a lightly baked dish of rice pilaf, cod, sea scallops and jumbo shrimp. Sandy said, “It is a great recipe for entertaining because you can make it ahead of time and then just bake it prior to dinner.”
Ingredients (serves 8)
2 pounds of white fish (cod, haddock or hake)
16 sea scallops, two per person
16 large shrimp (uncooked), two per person
½ cup lemon juice
½ stick butter or margarine
½ to ¾ cup lemon pepper panko bread crumbs (Sandy uses Progresso)
2 packages Far East rice pilaf
½ cup parmesan cheese
Cook rice pilaf as directed on package and set aside. Melt butter and mix with bread crumbs and set aside. Coat fish and shrimp (not scallops) with lemon juice, set on paper towel and pat dry. Place half of cooked rice pilaf on the bottom of a 9”x12” baking dish. Place white fish on top of rice, sprinkle half of the butter/bread crumbs and cheese over white fish, place sea scallops and shrimp on top, place remaining rice on top of scallops and shrimp, then sprinkle remaining butter/bread crumb mixture and top off with remaining parmesan cheese. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes at 350 degrees. Sandy said, “When the shrimp turns pink, it’s done.”
Turbine reefs could be largest expansion of underwater habitat in U.S. history
On December 6, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) released a report entitled “Turbine Reefs: Nature-Based Designs for Augmenting Offshore Wind Structures in the United States.” The report at www.nature.org/turbinereefs outlines an opportunity to create and expand marine habitat for native fish, shellfish, and other species by creating enhanced artificial reefs at the bottom of offshore wind pylons.
From my perspective, through fishing-community collaboration with scientists, developers and government agencies, we can benefit marine life by enhancing habitat and fishing while we stem the tide on negative climate-change impacts with offshore wind.
In a press advisory, the Nature Conservancy said, “Using an integrated approach when designing and constructing turbines can create new marine habitats in offshore waters for the first time, improve the health of fisheries, and reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions.”
Tricia K. Jedele, the Nature Conservancy’s offshore wind policy manager, said, “Without clean, renewable energy, the health of our oceans is at grave risk. By creating turbine reefs in partnership with offshore wind developers, we highlight how offshore wind can be part of the climate and biodiversity solution. We can enhance marine habitat and generate clean energy at the same time.”
The report suggests that “Nature-based designs” will enhance habitat and fish when built in areas like Cox Ledge off Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and will create new habitat and fish in areas where no habitat and fish exist now.
The Nature Conservancy said, “Pylons require placement of a layer of rock and other hard materials around its base to prevent erosion. If scientists and engineers use nature-based design to select and purposefully place materials, native fish, shellfish, and other marine life would have many more spaces to live, eat, and reproduce.”
The Nature Conservancy has produced a short animation video that demonstrates how nature-based design promotes reef growth at www.nature.org/en-us/what-we-do/our-priorities/protect-water-and-land/land-and-water-stories/wind-turbines-restoring-habitat/#animationvideo .
At the Block Island Wind Farm, commercial trawlers fish parallel to the wind farm, commercial and recreational rod and reel fisherman fish right up to the pylons, and commercial gill nets and lobster pots are set up right in the wind-farm area. Multiple users fish there because the fishing is good.
Hats off to the Nature Conservancy for following the science and suggesting that “Nature-Based Designs” at the base of pylons will enhance habitat and fishing.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater. Anglers are reminded to renew their licenses for salt and fresh water for 2022. For licensing information and a list of trout-stocked ponds in Rhode Island, visit http://www.dem.ri.gov/programs/fish-wildlife/freshwater-fisheries; and in Massachusetts, visit www.mass.gov/freshwater-fishing-information.
Cod and tautog fishing. Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box in Warwick, said, “Not many anglers are fishing in the cold weather and high winds we had earlier this week. But more are expected to fish as the weather improves, as there still are tautog cod out there.” Anglers are reminded that their local bait and tackle shops have gifts for the angler at all price points. Consult with your shop owner, as they can make suggestions. Giddings said, “Just give us a call and we will make sure we are at the shop when you plan to stop by.” Most cod-fishing vessels are taking online reservations in advance. Cod fishing off Rhode Island and Massachusetts south of Cape Cod is a good bet in January. Party boats fishing for cod this winter include the Frances Fleet at www.francesfleet.com, the Seven B’s at www.sevenbs.com, and the Island Current at www.islandcurrent.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.