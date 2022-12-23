NOAA Fisheries is seeking comments on proposed regulations to protect marine mammals and minimize the incidental harassment of marine mammals during the construction of the Revolution Wind Farm and its cable installation off Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
The public comment period is open until Jan. 23. Documents associated with this proposed action, including how to submit a public comment, are available on NOAA’s website at https://tinyurl.com/2ax9d8b2.
This regulatory action is part of NOAA’s ongoing work to ensure the nation’s robust deployment of offshore wind energy is done in a manner that avoids and minimizes risks to protected resources, habitats, and managed fisheries.
The comment document relates, “No mortality or serious injury is anticipated or proposed for authorization.” To safeguard mammals, especially whales, the proposed regulations include such things as safeguards against incidental harm by pile driving (impact and vibratory), potential unexploded ordnance (UXO/MEC) detonation, and vessel-based site assessment surveys using highresolution geophysical (HRG) equipment.
Anglers are urged to comment on proposed safeguards.
NOAA Fisheries announces new strategic plan for 2022-’25
Last week, NOAA Fisheries announced a new 2022-’25 strategic plan for the agency. For a copy of the plan, visit https://tinyurl.com/nh9pmxmw.
The goals of the plan include: Building a climate-ready nation, including resilient fisheries and coastal communities; ensuring the sustainability and competitiveness of U.S. fishing and seafood industries; recovering and protecting marine species; and continuing to build a mission-oriented, diverse workforce and to promote equity and environmental justice.
NOAA Fisheries related,“We are focused on confronting climate change, expanding our science capabilities, supporting conservation initiatives, including America the Beautiful, protecting and conserving our marine resources, and advancing equity and environmental justice.”
The plan defines NOAA’s role as they confront the growing effects of climate change impacts on their conservation and management mission. NOAA Fisheries plans on providing scientific information, tools, and capacity for resource managers and stakeholders to assess and reduce impacts, increase resilience, and help adapt to changing ocean conditions.
Offshore wind energy development also plays an important role in U.S. efforts to combat the climate crisis and build a clean energy economy. In support of the Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, NOAA Fisheries will continue to play an important regulatory role. They plan to focus on minimizing the impacts to ocean resources, critical habitats, and fishing opportunities throughout the planning, siting, and development stages.
NOAA said in an advisory it aims to “Increase the competitiveness of the U.S. seafood industry to help make it more resilient to future market and environmental shocks as well as support domestic production and jobs and help ensure food security.” They also plan to “Prioritize equity and environmental justice by promoting programs, policies, and activities to address the disproportionately high and adverse human health, environmental, climate-related, and other cumulative impacts on disadvantaged communities.”
Massachusetts climate change assessment
The Baker-Polito administration, through the Executive Office of Energy and Environment Affairs, released the “MA Climate Change Assessment,” the first statewide assessment detailing how Massachusetts residents, environments, and infrastructure may be affected by climate change and related hazards through the end of the century. For a copy of the report, visit https://tinyurl.com/j58fv9hw.
The assessment will directly inform the first five-year update to the State Hazard Mitigation and Climate Adaptation Plan that will be released in Fall 2023. It evaluates 37 climate impacts across five sectors: Human, Infrastructure, Natural Environment, Governance, and Economy; and seven regions of the Commonwealth.
Where’s the bite
Freshwater. Anglers are reminded to renew their licenses for salt and fresh water for 2023. For licensing information and a list of trout stocked ponds in Massachusetts, visit https://tinyurl.com/4dh6c9jf.
Striped bass: Fishing has slowed a great deal. “We still have plenty of peanut bunker around with bait being pushed up on the shore but anglers have not been hooking up at all with no great reports from shore anglers or those fishing salt ponds.” said Jonathan Woodman of Watch Hill Outfitters, Westerly.
Cod, tautog and black sea bass: Fish are being target together on party boats until Dec. 31. Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown said, “The Island Current got out a couple of times last week and came back late afternoon. The bite seemed to come later in the day for them.” Party boats fishing for cod this winter include the Frances Fleet at francesfleet.com and the Island Current at islandcurrent.com. Rates vary but are about $135 per adult for a full day of fishing, call to check schedules and make a reservation.
Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit noflukefishing.com.