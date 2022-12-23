2022-12-24-tsc-spt-island-cod

A cod caught on the Island Current party boat out of Kingstown, R.I.

 Submitted photo

NOAA Fisheries is seeking comments on proposed regulations to protect marine mammals and minimize the incidental harassment of marine mammals during the construction of the Revolution Wind Farm and its cable installation off Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The public comment period is open until Jan. 23. Documents associated with this proposed action, including how to submit a public comment, are available on NOAA’s website at https://tinyurl.com/2ax9d8b2.

