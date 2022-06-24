Kayak fishing is one of the fastest-growing segments of recreational fishing, and on Monday, kayak fishing expert and chair of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association Kayak Committee Kraig Ruth will review species he targets and the available boat launches he frequents.
The RISAA seminar will take place at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in West Warwick, R.I.
Kraig has extensive knowledge of Rhode Island waters that are accessible via a kayak. This seminar is ideal for kayakers, and will include species targeted from each launch area so it will be perfect for small boat and shore anglers too who often fish the same areas.
The Elks Lodge will have food available at 5:30 p.m. RISAA members attend free, non-members are asked to make a $10 donation to the RI Saltwater Anglers Foundation.
For information, contact Greg Vespe at 401-826-2121.
Climate-change scenario planning complex
Climate-change impacts on East Coast fisheries are hard to figure. What will happen as temperatures rise, with ocean acidification, sea-level rise, habitat degradation and the other climate factors that could impact access, fish, fishermen and fishing communities? I was honored this week to try to help figure things out at the East Coast Climate Change Scenario Planning Creation Workshop in Arlington, Va.
Seventy-five participants from commercial and recreational fishing, climate, social and fisheries scientists, representatives of non-governmental organizations, community leaders and fishery managers met for three days collaborating to image what the future might hold in the next 20 years.
Scenario planning is an approach that helps people and organizations prepare for uncertain futures. We cannot be sure of the precise nature of the changes to come. The planning workshop aims to produce possible scenarios or stories, then it will be a matter of selecting which ones may happen and plan for them.
The initiative is being conducted by NOAA Fisheries and its East Coast partners, the New England, Mid-Atlantic and South Atlantic Fishery Management Councils, as well as the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.
Executive Director of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission Robert Beal helped kick off the workshop. The ASMFC sets regulations coastwide for fish in state waters out to the three-mile limit.
“Planning fisheries for climate change is a complex subject,” Beal said. “We have three different Council jurisdictions and the ASMFC with geographic boundaries and the fish, as we know, do not care about the boundaries, so it is important that we collaborate on possible scenarios.”
The aim of the session was not to generate and agree on solutions, but to consider what challenges and opportunities we may face over the next 20 years. The initiative is designed to prepare fishing communities and managers for an era of climate change. The focal questions at the workshop included: How might climate change affect stock distribution, availability and other aspects of East Coast marine fisheries over the next 20 years?
The next phase of the initiative will be to use select scenarios to explore consequences for fishery governance and management and to consider changes that may be beneficial under a range of different future conditions.
For details on the initiative, visit mafmc.org.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish: Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle in Providence said, “The bass bite in the Providence River is great.” Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box in Warwick said, “Fishing for striped bass and bluefish for customers has been outstanding. From the Providence River and down the East Passage, anglers are catching nice slot-size fish in the 30-inch and 32-inch range with poggies, trolling umbrella rigs and tube and worm. And the bluefish are great too with 30-inch fish often being caught.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tacklein East Providence said, “I have not seen the striped bass bite this good in terms of size of fish and numbers in many years. Maybe the conservation measures are working. Customers are catching slot-size fish (28 to less than 35 inches) from Crescent Park all the way up to the Hurricane Barrier in Providence. Anglers are catching them from shore at Sabin Point and Kettle Point, East Providence and by boat using Atlantic menhaden. And one customer caught over 40 fish trolling tube and worm.” East End Eddie Doherty said, “The Cape Cod Canal has died down some, but nice fish are still being caught. Adam Smith from East Sandwich landed a 17-pound striper during an early-morning slack tide near the east end, the only fish caught in that area.” Declan O’Donnell of Misquamicut Bait & Tackle in Charlestown said, “The salt ponds continue to hold good numbers of mostly small fish, which are a blast to catch of light tackle and fly-fishing outfits. Some anglers have been having good luck catching slot fish by casting unweighted eels in the pond during the evening.”
Summer flounder/black sea bass/scup: “Everyone is targeting striped bass, but we have had a few customers pick up keeper fluke in the Warwick Light areas,” Littlefield said. “The scup bite has improved, with few black sea bass keepers being caught from shore at Colt State Park.” “The scup have been huge — I have seen anglers with 19-inch scup caught in the bay,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box. Declan O’Donnell of Misquamicut Bait & Tackle said, “Fluke fishing has been slowly improving. A lot of shorts, my suggestion is to move away from the fleet and try bigger baits to weed out the smaller fish. Black seabass have been on the small side locally with some larger fish out around the Block Island. This bite should only pick up from here.”
Freshwater: “I had three young men buy shiners to target bass at Roger Williams Park this morning (Monday),” said Littlefield of Archie’s Bait. Giddings said, “Fishing for largemouth has been good. One customer caught a four-pound largemouth during a tournament at Indian Lake, South Kingstown. And the pike bite has been good at Little Pond behind Warwick Vets.”