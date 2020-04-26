Of all the games that he has appeared in, either on the ice or on the baseball field during his four-year career as a student-athlete at Bishop Feehan High School, the next game was always going to be the biggest and the best for Jason Sullivan.
The senior from Wrentham, a product of the South Shore Kings hockey program, captained the Shamrock hockey team, scoring over 40 goals through four seasons on the ice, helping Bishop Feehan to three MIAA Tournament appearances, including the MIAA Division 2 South Tournament title game on March 8 – the last time that he laced up his skates.
The UMass Boston-bound baseball prospect is a product of the GBG Hawks baseball program, playing shortstop and the No. 3 batter in the order, and had been designated as captain for the 2020 edition of Bishop Feehan High baseball. He had helped the Shamrocks into the MIAA Tournament in two of his previous three seasons – and was coming off of a 2019 season in which he hit .380.
But the games are over for Sullivan and the Shamrocks, forced to the sidelines by the COVID-19 pandemic and directives from the state government and the MIAA.
“I think back about it now, had we beaten Canton, we would have had a chance our state title chance taken away from us,” Sullivan said the other day, comprehending the then and the now of his four-year journey as a Shamrock student-athlete. “
“I miss baseball a lot; I’ve been itching to get out there,” added Sullivan. “To not get to the state semifinals for hockey and to have the baseball season canceled, it’s crazy. I wish that I was out there.”
Over the past two seasons skating on the Shamrocks’ first line, centering Kevin Barrera to his left and Kevin Borah to his right this season, Sullivan scored 24 goals and collected 32 assists as Bishop Feehan won 24 games.
His final season skating for Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn was most memorable, as the Shamrocks started the season at 1-5, but went 5-0-1 down the stretch to skate into the Division 2 South championship game, skating stride for stride with No. 1-seeded Canton, and were deadlocked at 1-1 with the Bulldogs entering the third period.
Sullivan scored the lone goal of that game for Bishop Feehan, a power-play tally with 30 seconds left in the second period – his final time in turning on the red light wearing the green, gold and white.
Sullivan scored any number of “big” goals this winter season – scoring one as the Shamrocks beat Coyle-Cassidy for the Braga Cup, scoring a goal to beat Bishop Stang to clinch the EAC title, scoring a goal to beat Marblehead and certify a spot in the MIAA Tournament, then tallying twice to upset No. 2-seeded Plymouth North in the opening round of the Division 2 Tournament.
Sullivan scored four goals as a freshman hockey player, and then registered double-digit numbers for the next three seasons – scoring 12 in both his sophomore and junior seasons and 13 in his final twirl on the ice for Bishop Feehan.
“He understands the game, he sees the ice well, he knows situations,” Dunn said of having No. 22 on the ice whenever possible, in even-man and odd-man situations, taking the must-win drop of the puck on face-offs in the defensive or attacking zones.
“We really turned it on in the second half of the season; I think we got through the toughest part of our schedule early on and we found the right combos (lines, defensemen),” said Sullivan. “We won the games that we needed to win,” including beating Plymouth North on the road in the first round of the Division 2 South Tournament, knocking off No. 10 Brookline in the quarterfinals, and topping No. 6 Medway in the semifinals.
“You go from hockey being a really intense sport, being hit all the time, to baseball, where you have to stay calm, you really have to focus,” said Sullivan. “I just flip the switch.”
With the Shamrock baseball team, under the guidance of coach Erik Everton, Sullivan helped Bishop Feehan win 21 games during his freshman and sophomore seasons and earn an MIAA Tournament berth. Sullivan and the Shamrocks were intent upon posting a double-digit win total during these months of April and May and being a postseason playoff participant.
Unfortunately, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Sullivan and the Shamrocks never took to Beach Field at Bishop Feehan for practice or games, never assembled in the dugout for baseball banter, never endured Coach Everton’s personally cultivated musical selections between innings.
“I still get up early, I have my classes start at 9 (a.m.),” Sullivan said of his morning routine, followed by afternoons of running the back roads of Wrentham, lifting dumbbells, working on a weight rack in the basement, and taking swings of his baseball bat for an hour in the batting cage behind the family homestead.
Sullivan has played both hockey (at the Foxboro Sports Center) and baseball (with the Foxboro-based GBG Hawks) during the summer months. Then he plays in a Hopedale-based fall hockey league, with King Philip High girls hockey coach Ken Assad as coach.
Sullivan still has yet to hear from UMass Boston as to whether his first semester in the fall as a Beacon will be on campus or on-line. “I think the coaches (head coach Brendan Eygabroat and assistant Brad Fogel, who recruited him and serves as his GBG Hawks coach) know about as much as I do.”
Sullivan had also considered Endicott, Salve Regina, Stonehill and R.I. College to further his academic and athletic interests. “I liked the strength of the (UMass) baseball program, the coaching staff is incredible, they said to me what I needed to hear. But, also the location — I wanted to make sure that I could get the internships that could set up a career for me. I realize that I’m not going pro (to Major League Baseball).”
Sullivan has been with the GBG Hawks baseball program for four years, playing mostly Massachusetts teams over his first two seasons, then venturing out to the New England and Northeast circuit of tournaments.
“It’s incredible to see baseball played at that (elite) level,” said Sullivan. “It’s definitely a morale boost when you see those kids, the skill levels, and you’re playing against them and it’s a tight game, a 3-2 or 3-1 game, and you say to yourself, I can definitely hang with these kids. There’s not that much separation.”
Now there’s no more ground balls to be scooped up at shortstop, no more swings of the bat in the batter’s box, no more wins to be taken, no more bus rides, no prom, no graduation. Only the memory of a season that once was.
“I’ve had a good hockey career, I loved playing baseball,” Sullivan recalled. “It’s shaped me so much as a person, made me appreciate the ability that I have in athletics. And the people around me that I’ve met, from my freshman year to my senior year, it’s been amazing, so rewarding.
“Like as a freshman, you look up the older kids, you want to be like them – hockey or baseball. When I became a junior and senior, I wanted to be those kids, a mentor to those freshmen and sophomores, to help make them the best that they could be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.