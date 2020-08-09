It’s all about the package, the one that has presented itself on the baseball field for Attleboro High over the past four seasons and on the ice, wearing the Blue and White.
It’s difficult for Ryan Morry to digest just what might be his favorite sport (baseball) or what might be his best sport (hockey).
“I’m a baseball player first, but a hockey player second,” Morry said.
Upon completion of the 2019-20 hockey season for AHS, Morry was determined to guide the Bombardier baseball team back to the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament championship game.
“We had a special group coming back,” Morry said of having Bombardiers like Alvaro Espinal, Tim Callahan and Camden Fitzpatrick on the roster. “We would have gone far.”
Save that the Bombardiers never set foot on their home field even for tryouts, for preseason training, and for the 2020 season as the COVID-19 pandemic erased all competition and all of the special activities that make a senior year of high school so special.
The 5-foot-8 dynamo that is Morry is no surprise, because he fashioned himself in the likes of Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia.
It is that “can-do” package, the quest to succeed against, perhaps, physical limitations, that has thrust Morry onto the baseball radar at Framingham State in the fall and as a significant contributing member of Team Callahan in the Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League.
Morry was a four-year member of the AHS hockey team too, mostly playing at center, but also most capable of working the left and right wings. And pending an indiscriminate view on the ice from an official, he would have been a member of the 100-point club too — finishing his on-ice career with 99 points, 42 goals and 57 assists. Twice during his four seasons in Bombardier blue AHS advanced into the MIAA Tournament, and three times Morry was named an All-Sun Chronicle selection for his performances.
Morry was a product of the North Attleboro Devils youth hockey program, a member of the Tier 2 team which won the state title in 2018.
On the Bombardier baseball field, Morry played for coach Matt Bosh as a freshman and sophomore and then came under the guidance of coach Steve Dunlea, who guided AHS to the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament title game, with Morry hurling his team past Barnstable (as the starter) and Bridgewater-Raynham (as a reliever). He was also AHS’s starting pitcher in the championship game against eventual state champion and Hockomock League rival Taunton. In truth, Morry was mentored as a pitcher earlier in his career by Dunlea during clinics at the Mansfield-Plex.
Last season as a starting pitcher and reliever, Morry compiled a 1-1 regular-season record with one save and a 1.70 ERA, taking 23 strikeouts in 41 innings of work. During his sophomore season on the mound for AHS, Morry fashioned a 3-1 record with a 1.19 earned-run average, collecting 14 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings of work.
“I really didn’t start pitching until I was about 13,” the righthander said. “I grew up playing second base, wanting to become Dustin Pedroia.”
Morry played with the Attleboro Badgers baseball program growing up, and is thankful to have Dunlea as his pitching guru. “I love that responsibility; you get to control the game,” Morry said of having to find home plate, having to take outs, and having to keep his team in contention until the bats come alive to produce some runs of support.
Be it as a starting pitcher or as a reliever, Morry relishes both roles. “I just like being out there on the mound; as long as I’m out there, I like doing both” he said. Morry has also been most fortunate that through the years, no arm, elbow or wrist injuries have surfaced. And he ended up at second base with his slick fielding glove for the most part because Callahan was always the incumbent shortstop — “We used to call ourselves the Dynamic Duo!
“I’m kind of a small kid, a little kid, and Pedroia was someone that I could relate to,” he continued. And baseball is such a different mindset than hockey, the various situations and forethought as compared to the spontaneity and instantaneous decisions that are made at the rink.
“I like being able to anticipate, to break down games,” Morry said of analyzing the multitude of the baseball scenarios in the field, at the plate, or on the pitching mound. “For the most part, in hockey, it’s just what’s in front of you at the moment.”
In truth too, Morry actually was a defenseman and played as a goalie during his early days on the hockey ice, and also played in the Providence Capitals’ youth program as well as with the Devils. “You still have to anticipate like you do in baseball, you have to read the puck-carrier’s eyes if he’s going to pass it, or his hips on which way he might go up the ice. Hockey is so much fun, it’s a blast,” he said of playing at all three forward spots, on a regular shift, double-shifting, working the power play and penalty-kill units.
Morry has skated through two pairs of skates and had at least eight hockey sticks in his hands during his AHS career, while his Wilson A-2000 baseball glove has survived the past three seasons of throws back from catchers, ground balls and pop-ups.
Morry will report to Framingham State later this month to begin his collegiate academic and athletic career, hoping that a “fall ball” baseball season can get some traction. And he is considering skating onto the ice as a “walk-on” for the Rams hockey team too.
“One hundred percent, the hockey culture is different than the baseball culture — it’s a different experience going to the rink compared to the baseball field,” Morry said. “There are truly some unique individuals in the hockey world!”
When Morry thinks about his four years on Rathbun Willard Drive, even with online learning to complete his Bombardier career, it was a most enjoyable and rewarding experience. “The online learning was tough for everybody, it was new to everybody — it made me appreciate my teachers, it actually opened another eye to what school is like.”
And yet, it was an April and May without Hockomock League games against Mansfield and Franklin, minus rivalry games against North Attleboro and Bishop Feehan and the never-to-be-forgotten bus rides.
“It was tough not being able to play baseball during my senior year,” he said, having played with the South Attleboro American Legion Post 312 baseball team over the past two summers. “I’m thankful that as least Mr. (Kevin) Callahan got the Sandlot League together, so that we could play some games. There have been some ugly games, but a lot of competitive games too — it was a great opportunity, a chance to play some baseball.”
