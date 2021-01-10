CINCINNATI — At the conclusion of every Big East game, Providence College men's basketball coach Ed Cooley looks up at the numbers on the scoreboard, the ultimate determination of success or failure. After the game, Cooley scans his scoresheet, but not for points.
“No. 1 is how many 3’s did you give up, how many 3’s were attempted by the other group (team),” Cooley said after the Friars fell 74-73 to Xavier Sunday on the road.
The Musketeers' Colby Jones hit the eighth 3-pointer of the game at the buzzer for Xavier after the Friars had committed their 15th turnover.
“One of the things we look at is if we can make more free throws than the other teams attempt, that puts you in a good category,” Cooley said after Xavier held a 16-6 advantage in free throw attempts.
‘How many offensive rebounds did you give up, what was the percentage?” Cooley said after Xavier had 12 of its 35 rebounds come on the offensive glass, resulting in 14 second-chance points “How many transition baskets did you get versus them? Are you in single-digit turnovers?
“Or how many cherries? Did you get three (defensive) stops in a row," Cooley added. "We break a game down in 10 four-minute games. There are lot of different factors that we look at that contribute to wins (and to losses).”
Xavier held a 35-31 rebounding edge and scored 15 points off turnovers by PC, which has now lost three Big East games by a combined margin of nine points, two at the buzzer.
“We showed great toughness battling back and forth,” Cooley said. “We had two critical turnovers with under a minute to play and give up two 3’s. That’s two games that we’ve lost at the buzzer, it’s frustrating.”
David Duke notched his fifth 20-point-plus game of the season with 30 points, while totaling six assists and three rebounds. Nate Watson delivered his fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Meanwhile the Friars shot 52 percent from the floor (29-for-56) and knocked down 13 3-point shots.
The Friars reeled off 11 straight points, with A.J. Reeves, Duke (shooting 7-for-9 on 3-pointers) and Noah Horchler hitting 3-pointers to build a 73-66 lead with 73 seconds left.
But Musketeers’ fifth-year senior Nate Johnson hit a 3-pointer after a PC turnover to cut the gap to 73-69.
“We covered their first three options,” Cooley said of the Friars’ defensive rotations on Xavier’s final four-pass sequence. “I feel for our players, I’m speechless. We had good execution the final four minutes. That’s life in the Big East.”
PC faced trailed 35-34 at halftime after erasing a 29-21 deficit with a 13-4 surge as A.J. Reeves hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Duke scored five points.
The Friars never held more than a four-point lead, but Duke accounted for 16 points (on 6-for-8 shooting), and Watson took down seven rebounds. Though the Friars committed eight turnovers, Xavier was limited to just two offensive rebounds.
Freshman Alyn Breed made his first start at point guard (one turnover in 17 minutes in place of injured Jared Bynum) and junior Jimmy Nichols (three assists in first five minutes) made his third start at forward. The Friars also hit on six of 11 3-point shots in the first half, despite having the worst accuracy rate (28 percent) beyond the arc in the Big East.
“Normally that’s a recipe for success,” Cooley said of the Friars hitting 13 3’s against Xavier and nine against Creighton, but falling short. “I have to do a better job with my group with under a minute to play.
“Everything that could go wrong, 100 percent did.”
PC (7-5) has lost eight of nine even meetings with the Muskeeteers in Ohio and trails 11-8 in the series with Xavier. The Friars will remain in the Midwest for a visit to Marquette Tuesday.
“We will be on high alert, I’m very concerned about that,” Cooley said of the PC campus reuniting for classes and his Friars potentially being exposed to the coronavirus. “I’m very concerned about that, to keep our players distant as many of them (students) are coming in from all over the country, if not the world."
PC has been just one of three Big East member schools that players, coaches and staff have not been touched by the pandemic.
“We’ll try to follow the protocol as much as we can," Cooley said. "That’s something that we’ve been talking about a lot as a staff and with the school. We’ve been very fortunate throughout this process.”
