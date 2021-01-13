NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX. -- Former Foxboro High Warrior Espen Reager totaled 18 saves and blanked the Mid Cities Junior Stars during the third period as the Northeast Generals Tier 3 team scored a 7-2 victory in the North American Hockey League game.
The Generals dropped two of three games in the weekend series in Texas, but still maintained their first-place lead in the East Division with a 16-6 record.
Ben Pizzimenti (at 12:28 and at 14:34) and Carson Asper (at 14:08 and 18:02) each scored pairs of third-period goals for the Generals in the victory, as Northeast took a 3-2 lead into the final period.
James Clarke scored a pair of first-period goals (at 5:15 and 10:13 on the powerplay) for Northeast, while Nick Wracker (at 14:25 on the power play) netted a second-period goal.
Northeast dropped a 3-2 decision to the Texas Brahms, with the host team scoring twice in the first period. Nick Obourn (at 6:23 on a power play from Wracker) got Northeast on the scoreboard in the first period, while Deacon More scored at 11:08 of the third period. Goalie Pat Colburn totaled 32 saves, 15 during the third period.
The Generals also fell 3-2 to the Texas Roadunners, as the host team scored the game-winning goal with 51 seconds left. More (at 16:27 from Tyler Kaminski and Asper on a power play) scored in the first period for the Generals. Drew Schemmel (at 9:28 from Sean Gorman and Obourn) added a second-period goal.
The Northeast Generals' Tier 2 team played a trio of one-goal games with the Maine Nordiques, as each team won a game in overtime and lost one in OT.
The Generals took a 2-1 overtime victory as Ricky Boysen scored just 2:15 into the session, with Kyle Schroeder and Jonathan Young assisting. Goalie Anton Castro totaled 32 saves, blanking Maine over the final two periods. Isaac Novak tied the game at 1-1 for Northeast in the second period, with Alex Davis and Schroeder assisting.
Northeast dropped a 2-1 decision in overtime as the Nordiques scored two minutes into the extra session. Generals goalie Hugo Haas accounted for 45 saves, 30 over the final two scoreless periods, while the Northeast penalty-killing unit thwarted Maine on seven of eight man-advantage situations. In that game, Bobby Metz (at 5:23 from Dylan Schuett and Aidan Curran) scored the game-tying goal in the second period.
The Generals surrendered three first-period goals to Maine, but rallied to knot the score, only to see the Nordiques score the game-winning goal six minutes into the third period for a 4-3 decision. Haas came on in relief in goal for Northeast and totaled 23 saves over the final two scoreless periods.
Schuett (at 2:54 from Liam McCanney and Curran) and McCanney (shorthanded at 12:58 from Aidan Smith and Schuett) scored first-period goals for the Generals. Metz scored the equalizer on a second-period power play (at 17:59 from Curran and Young).
Northeast returns to its home ice at the New England Sports Village Thursday for a 7 p.m. faceoff with Danbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.