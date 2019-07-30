MANSFIELD — From the very first day that he set foot upon the court at Norton High’s Larry Larocque Gymnasium as a scrawny freshman, Dan Nagle underwent a life-altering experience.
Nagle got to play a bit of junior varsity basketball during his freshman season and then served as an over-achieving guard for the next three seasons with the varsity, mentored by Norton High boys’ basketball coach Marc Liberatore.
“The one thing that I took from that was that Coach Liberatore didn’t have the best players, didn’t have the best team, but we were always well-prepared,” Nagle said. “He was the only coach that I knew at Norton High and I learned a lot from him, about being prepared, about being detail-oriented. That was the impression that he had on me.”
So much so that Nagle ended up sitting beside Liberatore on the bench as a Lancer assistant coach for the 2007 and 2008 seasons.
From there, Nagle took the bench as the basketball coach at Bellingham High, Worcester Academy and Fitchburg State. This coming season, Nagle will again be patrolling the sidelines as the girls’ basketball coach at King Philip Regional High.
Nagle, who is in his fourth year of serving as director of basketball operations at Mass. Premier Courts, will be no stranger to many of his future Warriors and foes from the Hockomock League.
“It will take a lot of hard work, it’ll take a lot of hours,” Nagle said, “but I believe that KP can have a winning program year after year.”
Nagle is a 2005 graduate of Norton High and graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston. He succeeds Amy Siggens, the former Westwood High star, who opted to leave the KP program after two seasons to direct the girls’ basketball program at Hockomock League rival Taunton High.
“Amy did a great job, to go from four wins one year to 14 the next is outstanding,” Nagle said of Siggens guiding KP to a 10-6 record in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League, to a 14-8 record and a spot in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional.
With the presence and influence of Liberatore, Nagle thought that maybe he would like to teach the game too so, as a junior at Norton High, he coached a sixth grade youth team.
“It just seemed that coaching was something that I was always interested in,” Nagle said. “I mean, I was 5-foot-6, about 130 pounds. I was not built for the game, but I had a passion for the game of basketball.”
Unfortunately, Nagle and the Lancers never met with much success, with his best season coming as a sophomore when Norton posted a 9-11 record. It would be a building block for Liberatore, who took Norton into the MIAA Tournament for 17 consecutive seasons over one stretch.
“On all of the coaching staffs that I’ve been on, I learned about delegating,” Nagle said of his various roles — head coach, scouting, video review, individual skill development, team offense, team defense, game preparation, strategy and in-game alterations.
“That’s one of my strengths, I’ve learned not to be depending on one person (player),” he added. “I’ve been to able to experience coaching teams that were very talented, but with other teams, you had to approach things differently.
“It’s still one play, still one game at a time. You’re not going to win a state championship on the first day.”
Nagle is aware of how difficult it is to contend in the Hockomock League, not just for a championship, but for a .500 record and an MIAA Tournament berth as well.
“Being at Mass. Premier and watching all of the leagues, I’ve always admired the Hockomock League, all of the schools are competitive,” Nagle said. “The summer leagues, the camps, the clinics that we have, there’s a lot of familiarity with the players and the schools on my end.”
Nagle understands that coaching as he did for three seasons at Fitchburg State or at Worcester Academy is different than at the high school level.
“You have to approach it a little different,” he said. “There is the maturity level, understanding what their goals, their dreams are.
“In college, there is so much going on, kids are going to be thinking about what life will be without basketball, what they’ll do in real life. That’s why I like coaching at the high school level – they’re just focused on playing basketball.
“Of course, some kids want to play at the next level (college), but coaching is not any harder than when I played or first started. That’s why I like working with kids at the high school age. I’ve been able to experience different kids at different stages of their lives.”
Log In
