PORTLAND, Me. -- The Northeast Generals split a weekend NAHL series with the Maine Nordiques, winning the opening game 2-1 and falling 3-1 in the second contest.
Hugo Hass, the Generals' Czech-born 19-year old goalie, totaled 46 saves in the Generals' victory. Haas blanked Maine over the first two periods, totaling 29 saves.
J.R. Perdion and Rick Boysen scored a minute apart in the fifth and sixth minutes of the second period to put Northeast in front. The Generals killed five penalties in the win.
In the second game, Maine netted a pair of third period goals to take the decision. Liam McCanney scored a go-ahead goal for Northeast at 7:55 of the first period, but Maine tallied twice in the third period for the win.
Haas was once again stellar in net for the Generals, totaling 31 saves, allowing just one goal over the first two periods, making 19 saves.
The Generals (2-5) visit Danbury, Conn., on Thursday.
(0) comments
