PROVIDENCE — It was a question to which Alpha Diallo did not have an answer.
In order to determine his future as an NBA player, the Providence College junior forward declared his eligibility for the 2019 NBA Draft at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.
While the two-time All-Big East selection maintained his status as a student-athlete at PC, under new NBA guidelines he had until the end of May to keep his name in the pool of players for selection or else withdraw from consideration.
These days, Diallo is back in Friartown getting ready for his senior season at PC and as a member of Team USA, which played an exhibition game Wednesday at Alumni Hall in preparation for the upcoming Pan American Games.
“It was a great learning experience,” the 6-foot-7 New York City product said of his NBA auditions.”Now, I’m more comfortable knowing what goes into the process, how it effects everything.”
Diallo had visits with the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks.
Diallo had only to consider the plight of another recent Friar standout Ben Bentil, who similarly opted to declare for the NBA Draft after his junior season at PC. Bentil was drafted by the Boston Celtics, never played a minute with the team, was picked up by Dallas and has three NBA career games on his resume.
Diallo was grateful for the feedback and honesty from the NBA teams he visited, which is why he returned for a fourth season as a Friar.
“I think that the next time that I go through it, I won’t be so wide-eyed,” Diallo said of the process.
Diallo indicated that those NBA evaluations will not have an effect on his performance at PC or with Team USA, which heads to Peru next week.
“I don’t think that it will affect the way that I play,” Diallo said. “I’ll come out and just do what I always do, try to play to the best of my ability and help the team win.
“I always want to perform to the best of my abilities and like they (NBA officials) said continue to be a leader.”
Diallo has started 81 of the 99 games in which he has participated at PC, leading the Friars in scoring (16 ppg) and rebounding (eight), while delivering a Big East-best 10 double-doubles on the season.
The 6-foot-6 Diallo averaged 35.5 minutes per game, evidence of the trust and responsibility role that Friar coach Ed Cooley has in him. He shot 42 percent from the floor, contributed 106 assists and surpassed the 1,000 career point mark.
Diallo has accumulated a lengthy list of awards in addition to All=Big East acclaim — the Marvin Barnes Defensive Player of the Year Award as a freshman, the Ryan Gomes Most Improved Player award as a sophomore and the Jimmy Walker MVP award last season.
“I can’t wait to go,” Diallo said, joining with fellow Friars Nate Watson, Luwane Pipkins, A.J. Reeves and David Duke among the Big East brethren on the U.S. roster. “Just trying all the different food, I’m a big food guy, but I know that they won’t let us try anything too crazy. But whatever they have, I’d like to try it.”
Diallo was most grateful to be included on the Team USA roster, joining teammates and Cooley, the head coach, in addition to practicing on campus.
“I get to sleep in my own bed,” Diallo said of the comforts of campus.
“It was nice too showing the rest of the guys (Big East players) around campus, they were in awe of this (Ruane Center) facility. It was kind of weird seeing all of these different Big East guys.
“It’s going to be a great experience, to represent my school, the Big East, the country. Everyone brings a different thing to the table.” Which is why Diallo participated in the NBA experience and is now back at PC hoping to return the Friars to a 20-win season and an NCAA Tournament berth.
“That’s what I learned from all of this, even when I came in as a freshman, learning what I have to do to get better. The process will help me grow as a player.”
