PROVIDENCE — The Providence College Friars and the Dunkin Donuts Center will host first- and second-round games in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2025.
The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee selected PC as a host and The Dunk as one of the sites for the first and second rounds to be played March 20-23, 2025.
Providence College and The Dunk are already scheduled to host first- and second-round games in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, providing that it will be played under pandemic guidelines, on March 28-20. The Friars and the Dunk had previously hosted the event in 2010 and in 2016.
“Once again, we are excited to serve as the host,” PC Athletic Director Bob Driscoll said.
The Friars revealed on Tuesday that they will be abandoning The Dunk in favor of their on-campus Alumni Hall to host all home games this season under COVID-19 guidelines.
“We appreciate the support that the Dunkin’ Donuts Center and the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau give us to help bring this prestigious event to the capital city on a regular basis,” Driscoll said. “I am sure all the great basketball fans in Rhode Island will be looking forward to seeing more NCAA Tournament action in Providence.”
Meanwhile, Brown University has been named host for the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament at The Dunk and the 2025 NCAA Division 1 Men’s Lacrosse quarterfinal round matches.
The Dunkin’ Donuts Center has a long history of hosting NCAA men’s basketball tournament action. In addition to hosting the first- and second-round games in 2021, the Dunkin’ Donuts Center hosted the East Regionals in 1975, 1978 and 1985. The First and Second Rounds of the 2016, 2010, 1996 and 1989 NCAA Men’s Tournament also were played at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
“Brown is thrilled to be hosting these two exceptional NCAA Championship events,” Brown Athletic Director Jack Hayes said. “Our relationship with the Dunkin Donuts Center was instrumental in bringing the NCAA Ice Hockey Regional back to the state.”
Brown previously hosted the NCAA Ice Hockey Regional at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Additionally, Brown recently hosted the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Quarterfinals at Brown Stadium in 2016 and was scheduled to host the event in 2020, before being canceled due the pandemic.
“This is a marquee sporting event for the City of Providence and the State of Rhode Island,” R.I. Sports Commission Executive Director John Gibbons said of the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball event. “March Madness typically pumps more than $3 million into the Rhode Island economy and showcases the city to millions of television viewers.”
Providence College has long been active in pursuing NCAA Tournament action, having served as the host school each time the NCAA men’s basketball tournament has been played in Providence. PC also has served as the host for three Frozen Fours (1986, 1995 and 2000) and two men’s ice hockey Regionals (1992 and 2003).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.