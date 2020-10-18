DANURY, Conn. — Goalie Joe Stanizzi turned aside 27 shots and the Northeast Generals’ penalty killing unit allowed one goal in seven chances, but the Danbury Junior Hat Trick scored twice in the second period to take a 3-2 victory in the North American Hockey League game.
Zach Lindeworth tied the score at 1-1 for the Generals with a first period power play, assisted by Jonathan Young. Kyle Schroeder netted a second period goal for Northeast, his first goal of the season, also on the power play.
assisted by Liam McCanney and Jake Hoszu.
