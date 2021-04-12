ATTLEBORO — It’s the road through St. Louis for the Northeast Generals Tier 3 NAHL team which advanced to the Fraser Cup Championship series.
Ben Pizzimenti scored a pair of goals, defenseman Deacon More collected three assists and goalie Patrick Coburn of North Kingstown, R.I., made 21 saves as the Generals downed the Mass. Titans 4-1 Sunday at New England Sports Village in the title game of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The Generals begin play Thursday in the NA2HL title tournament Thursday in St. Peters, Mo.
The Generals are the No. 4 seed in the six-team field and will meet the top-seeded Sheridan (Wy.) Hawks in a 4 p.m. game Thursday. Northeast will then take on the sixth-seeded North Iowa Bulls on Saturday.
Northeast lost the opening game of the Eastern Conference title series 5-0 before taking the second game of the series 10-2 to force a decisive third game.
In the third game, Pizzimenti scored the Generals’ third goal (power play at 13:04) in the second period and the fourth goal at 15:54 of the third period.
Jacob Kosinski scored what proved to be the game-winner for the Generals at 3:48 of the second period.
Coburn blanked the Titans through the final two periods in making 17 saves. Moreover, the Generals killed off eight penalties, three in each of the second and third periods, while not allowing a power-play goal.
Northeast overcame an early deficit three minutes into the game as Carson Aper netted the equalizer at 17:16 of the first period.
In the second game, Northeast exploded for seven goals in the second period at NESV. Coburn made just 12 saves in goal, allowing one goal on eight first-period Titan shots.
Payton Felix (at 0:19) scored an early second period short-handed goal for Northeast before the Generals tallied three goals within a span of 59 seconds with Tyler Kaminski (power play at 7:56), Tyler Ramm (at 8:38) and Braeden Kennedy (at 8:55).
Felix’s goal regained a two-goal lead for Northeast. Kaminski picked up a dump-in by the Titans and sent it to Felix who beat a fallen Titan defenseman.
Seconds later, Felix made it 4-1 for Northeast by making a centering pass resulting in Kaminski banging in a rebound shot for his second goal of the playoffs.
In the opening game of the series, Philippe Doucette scored twice as the New Jersey Titans beat the Generals 5-0 in the opening game of the series.
The Generals’ Tier 2 team continued its regular season by splitting a weekend series with the Danbury Junior Hat Tricks, winning the opener 6-1 and dropping the second game 8-3.
In the Generals’ loss, Kyle Schroeder (first period power play at 15:51), Brent Keefer (second period shorthanded goal at 1:12) and Ryan Gordon (third period power play goal at 9:40) scored while Liam McCanney had two assists.
Goalie Hugo Haas totaled 35 saves in the first period while Anton Castro had 13 third period saves.
Northeast won the first game of the series 6-1, scoring three second period goals with Gordon and Adam Smith each scoring twice.
Gordon scored just 3:37 into the game and then again at 1:26 of the second period. Smith scored a pair of third period goals for Northeast.
Schroeder collected three assists for Northeast, while goalie Hugo Haas totaled 44 saves.
Brent Keefer and Paul Minehan also scored second period goals as the Generals staked a 4-0 lead.
The Generals resume action Friday in Odenton, Md. against the Black Bears.
