ATTLEBORO — The Northeast Generals split a pair of overtime thrillers in North American Hockey League Tier 2 action at New England Sports Village over the weekend.
The Generals won the second game of the series with the Maryland Black Bears 6-5 in overtime Saturday after losing a 4-3 decision Friday night.
Ricky Boysen buried a one-timer from Jake Dunlap and Jon Young for the game-winning goal on a power play at 3:12 in overtime to give the Generals the extra point.
Dunlap had two goals and two assists for Northeast, while Dave Andreychuk and Paul Minnehan each had three points with a goal. Alexander Tertyshny and Jonathan Young each had two assists.
In the second period, Northeast scored three specialty team goals. Liam McCanney reclaimed the lead for Northeast on a power-play goal at 2:04, Dunlap notched a shorthanded goal at 6:08 and Minehan scored on the power play at 17:53.
Each team was assessed 10 penalties. Northeast went 4-for-11 on the power play, while Maryland was 2-for-11.
According to Generals’ coach Bryan Erikson, “The fact that we didn’t score a 5 on 5 goal was the difference between regulation and overtime. Our special teams did a great job, but we should be better in 5 on 5. It was hard to get into a rhythm this weekend with 18 minors called in a game.”
Czech-born Generals goalie Hugo Haas totaled 50 saves in the two games, 26 in the opener. In the second game Haas totaled 18 saves over the final two periods and overtime.
The Generals struck first as Dunlap scored a shorthanded goal (at 2:05 from Tertyshny and Adam Smith). Maryland responded just over a minute later to even the score at 1-1, but Andreychuk regained the lead for Northeast on a power play (at 18:25 from Dunlap and Boczar).
In the third period, Maryland scored two goals within a span of 1:53 to knot the score at 5-5 and force an extra session.
In the first game, the Generals owned a 3-1 third period lead on goals by Andreychuck (power play at 3:39) and Boczar (power play at 9:22). Maryland tallied twice and got a goal from Hunter McCoy at 2:23 in overtime to win it.
Northeast had taken the lead on a goal from Ryan Gordon on a power play just 1:28 into the contest. Northeast went 3-for-7 on the power play, while Haas allowed just one power play goal to Maryland on five power plays.
The Generals, 18-28-5 in the East Division, have a two-game series with Maine at NESV starting Friday.
