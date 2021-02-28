BOSTON — For Katie Nelson and the Boston University women’s basketball team, it has been a most rewarding and most trying season.
After all, Nelson climbed to the 1,000-point milestone during her four-year career as a Terrier, Boston University has won 10 of its 12 games, and the Patriot League Tournament is around the corner.
But then there is the matter of having no fewer than eight games cancelled, including what would have been a weekend set with Colgate at the Case Gymnasium.
“Every weekend, each day presents itself with new challenges,” Nelson said between classes and practice, noting that the Terriers never quite know who their next opponent might be due to COVID-19 positive testing, quarantining, contact tracing, and pauses on the basketball calendar.
“We’re just not sure what to expect at this point,” Nelson added. “There have been a lot of starts and stops. We’re just trying to embrace what’s presented us on a daily basis and keep our fingers crossed.”
Nelson was an All-Patriot League second-team selection as a junior, an All-Patriot League third-team selection as a sophomore, and a member of the All-Patriot League rookie team.
“Just preparing for the (Patriot League) tournament is different, not knowing who we are going to play,” Nelson said. “We’re throwing a little bit of everything in there (game plans) to be prepared for anything.
“Last year, with the tournament getting cut short, was extremely disappointing; it was crazy the way that the season ended,” Nelson added, as the Terriers will now use the chance for a 2021 title as a bit of motivation.
“Not being able to come for a summer session and work out with the team was an adjustment — not being able to have a couple of weeks to build chemistry and focus on certain things as a team.
“I spent all summer working out on my own, utilizing any outdoor courts that I could find. It was extremely difficult — I worked out with my dad (Brian, another ex-Shamrock great; “Let’s just say he’s a fantastic rebounder”). In the fall we were in pods and we couldn’t even practice with the entire team.
“We didn’t even know if we were going to have a season.”
Nelson concluded her career as a Bishop Feehan Shamrock as the No. 1 girls’ point producer with 1,439, averaging some 17.6 points, four rebounds and three steals per game, helping take Bishop Feehan to the MIAA Division 1 state title during her junior year in 2016 with a 27-point win over Natick.
As a junior at BU, Nelson started all 30 games and led all NCAA Division I female players with an average of 39.4 minutes played per game, in addition to leading the Terriers in points (12.4) and assists (3.6) per game.
As a Terrier sophomore, Nelson started all 29 games and led the Patriot League in minutes played (38.3) per game.
Nelson provided a glimpse of her potential when, as a freshman, she scored a then career-best 25 points at Delaware in the first month of her collegiate career, while also collecting a 19-point, five-assist game against Harvard and a 19-point, four-steal game against Boston College.
She is currently averaging 12.6 points per game (reaching double figures in 10 of 12 games, scoring a season-high 20 twice), shooting at an astonishing 51-percent rate from the floor, averaging nearly four rebounds per game while having a better than 2-to-1 assist (52) to turnover (23) ratio.
And she has hit a Terrier-best 23 3-pointers, shooting 41 percent from behind the arc.
“We’re playing the same teams this year back-to-back, so the scouting and the preparation have been a little different,” Nelson said of the Patriot League’s insistence upon reduced travel and exposure to the risks of the coronavirus.
“I’ve been able to have some awesome teammates, and we’ve become best of friends on and off the court — which not every team can say.”
The Patriot League Women’s Tournament field has been expanded to include all member schools, with first-round games scheduled for March 4.
“It comes with experience,” Nelson said of her collegiate success. Similarly has the COVID-inspired virtual academic program: “It’s not the same experience, but we’re all doing the best that we can. It’s definitely different — we’ve been on-line for a year now.”
Nelson said playing for BU coach Marissa Moseley has bred confidence, never allowing herself to think back about the last turnover or missed shot.
Back in early January, up in Hamilton, N.Y., Nelson scored the 1000th point of her career, against Colgate. She scored 20 points in the game, a 28-point win for the Terriers. Nelson scored 14 points (on 5-for-6 shooting) with six assists alone in the first 20 minutes, eventually totaling a single-game-best eight assists.
“I’ve been able to be much better on the floor this year, just being able to make smart decisions,” she added.
In truth, Nelson thinks back to the postponed 2020 Patriot League Tournament due to the emerging virus as providing motivation. “A lot of the success that we’ve had this year started back then, because we had our season cut short,” Nelson said.
“We sacrificed a lot last year, not being able to play, and this year too, with so many games not being played,” Nelson said. “We have a really disciplined group of players. To see how far this program has come has been incredible.
“We have so many talented players, so I’m trying to just do my part to help the team,” she adds. It doesn’t have to be in scoring points, but more importantly in distributing the ball, getting the ball to the right spot for a teammate for a shot.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA has issued an extra year of eligibility to seniors who so choose to play another season. To that end, Nelson could spend a fifth season as a BU Terrier, or transfer to another school and pursue post-graduate work.
Nelson even admits to being in the stands at the Agganis Arena for BU hockey games.
“I think that I’ve exceeded my expectations,” the former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock and disciple of coach Mike Deady said from campus the other day.
“Winning a championship has always been a goal of ours, it’s been a goal of mine the last couple of years,” she said. “We felt that this year’s team has a good chance of doing that. Our team started focusing on this season last March when our season ended, realizing every opportunity that we had to grow, to get better.
“These last four years, I couldn’t have predicted what would happen; it’s been a wild ride. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I couldn’t have picked a better spot.”
It’s been a well-worn jersey No. 2.
“To even have somewhat of a season has been great thus far,” Nelson added. “This is a special group; we all realize that every minute that we have together, every game that we play, matters.”
