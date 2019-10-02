ATTLEBORO -- The whack of a tennis ball will be a familiar sound once again on the tennis courts at Finberg Field.
The Attleboro Recreation Dept. will commission the new tennis facility Oct. 12 with a 10 a.m. ceremony, inviting all former participants of the Attleboro Singles and Doubles Tennis Tournaments to take part in the event.
Recreation Dept. Commissioner Dennis Walsh announced the completion of four new tennis courts at the Finberg Field Recreation Complex on Bishop Street. The original tennis courts were constructed in the early 1970s, but had fallen into disrepair and were deemed unsafe many years ago.
Due to the dilapidated condition of the courts, the Attleboro Recreation Dept. included new courts on the department’s capital projects list since Walsh became director 14 years ago.
In the fall of 2018, the Municipal Council approved funding for the courts as part of a remediation project at the Finberg site. The new courts come just as Attleboro High School is losing three of their courts to accommodate the new high school construction project.
Walsh credited the City’s first Recreation Director, Fredric Bartek, with rejuvenating tennis back in the late 1960’s. In 1968, after an 11-year span of no tourneys in the City, Bartek reinstated the City’s tennis tournaments. A singles tourney was held that year and the following year a doubles tournament was added.
The tournaments proved very popular and jump started an era of great interest in tennis in the City. Due to high demand the Finberg courts were constructed in the early 1970’s. The courts were consistently busy with public play. The highlight was the annual tournaments which always had a deep draw and hundreds of spectators.
