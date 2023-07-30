George Mason Maryland Basketball
Former George Mason forward Josh Oduro (13) has followed new Friars men’s basketball head coach Kim English to Providence College where the graduate student looks to provide leadership and stability this coming season.

 Nick Wass / the associated press

PROVIDENCE — There may not be a better spokesman for the Providence College men’s basketball team this coming season than men’s basketball transfer Josh Oduro.

Much to the credit of his parents Paul and Kris, as well as the faculty and coaches at Paul VI High in Chantilly, Va., Oduro has emerged as a mature young man. Put him on the basketball court and Oduro is a player of impact as well.