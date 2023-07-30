PROVIDENCE — There may not be a better spokesman for the Providence College men’s basketball team this coming season than men’s basketball transfer Josh Oduro.
Much to the credit of his parents Paul and Kris, as well as the faculty and coaches at Paul VI High in Chantilly, Va., Oduro has emerged as a mature young man. Put him on the basketball court and Oduro is a player of impact as well.
The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Oduro followed the off-season flight of his George Mason University coach Kim English to Friartown and, thus far, the experience has been enriching for both.
As a graduate student, Oduro is enrolled in a pair of summer session academic classes while working out every day at the Friars’ Ruane Center training facility and immersing himself in the cultural differences between southern New England from the Virginia-District of Columbia area in which he was raised.
“I’m learning about leadership right now,” Oduro said of being a graduate student on the Friars’ roster.
His situation has been a familiar story to the success of the Friars over the past few seasons under PC coach Ed Cooley with the additions of transfers such as Jared Bynum, Al Durham, Justin Minaya, Ed Croswell, Bryce Hopkins, Noah Horchler and Devin Carter to name a few.
Oduro’s engaging, conversational tone has worked wonders as a counselor with the youngsters enrolled at English’s series of summer camps at PC’s Alumni Hall and the Peterson Center.
“I learned from my teachers, my mentors and coaches how to speak in public, to be comfortable with speaking,” Oduro said. “I’m so proud of these kids, coming to camp every, learning and trying to get better. I remember how hard it was for me in learning the fundamentals and building on them. It’s not easy and it makes me appreciate all the coaches that I’ve had through the years and the time that they put in to help me get better.”
Oduro appeared in 114 career games at George Mason, 94 of them starting assignments with the Patriots over his four-year career in Fairfax where he became member of the 1,000-point club.
Oduro is a two-time All-Atlantic 10 Conference selection, having led the Patriots in scoring during his senior and junior seasons.
As a senior, Oduro averaged 15.6 points and eight rebounds, starting all 33 games for the 20-win Patriots. He reached double scoring figures in 29 games, while totaling 13 double-doubles. In addition, Oduro shot 55 percent from the floor, totaling 86 assists, 26 steals and having 30 blocked shots in becoming a First Team All A-10 pick.
As a junior at George Mason, Oduro started all 27 games for the 14-win Patriots. He was the team’s leading scorer again at 17.7 points, while also averaging 7.5 rebounds and shooting 53 percent from the floor in gaining Third Team All A-10 honors.
“This is a good fit for me, coming to Providence,” Oduro said. “I haven’t been here long, but I feel very comfortable with the Friars.”
Prior to arriving in Providence, the only time that Oduro put footsteps in New England was when George Mason visited Kingston, R.I., last season to face URI, scoring 24 points in 25 minutes, and when the Patriots visited Amherst as a junior against UMass.
Oduro is one of a half-dozen newcomers to the PC program, joining transfers Justyn Fernandez (George Mason), Davonte Gaines (George Mason) and Will McNair (Mississippi State) along with freshmen Rich Barron (Illinois), Garwey Dual (Indiana) and Donovan Santoro (Texas).
“I really enjoyed my time at my Catholic high school, the education that I received,” Oduro said. “I wouldn’t say that influenced me in coming to Providence, but I enjoyed the private school atmosphere and the personal experiences that I had.”
Oduro can’t wait for the first official day of practice as a Friar, his first game, his first Big East game, and his first footsteps on the floor at Madison Square Garden in New York for the Big East Tournament.
“I can’t wait for that, that’s what I came to Providence for, to experience the tradition and everything that this program has.”