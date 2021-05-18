NORTON -- The Wheaton College baseball team is awaiting its bid in the NCAA Division III Tournament after winning the NEWMAC championship Sunday by downing Babson College 10-4 in the decisive game of the title series at Sidell Stadium.
Coach Eric Podbelski's Lyons (16-3) lost the first game of the series 4-1 before winning the second game 9-4 to set up a decisive third game.
Wheaton used a four-run second inning and a three-run seventh inning to win the second game of the series, with North Attleboro's Zach DeMattio collecting a single, two walks and three runs scored.
In the title game, a strong pitching performance by Josh Roberge and a seven-run fifth inning took the championship as DeMattio, the Lyons' junior catcher, had one hit and one RBI.
Wheaton used 12 hits to down Babson while Roberge struck out seven over seven innings and limited Babson to one run through six innings.
Wheaton tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning on an Andrew Spirito RBI single. The Lyons used four hits to collect seven runs in the fifth inning. DeMattio stroked a fielder's choice to drive in in Wheaton's fourth run.
