NORTON — There may be no basketball games played at Wheaton College’s Emerson Gymnasium this winter.
Following guidance from its school presidents and athletic directors, the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) has opted to suspend intercollegiate athletics for the winter season.
“Due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, NEWMAC-sponsored winter sport competition will not be taking place,” Wheaton College Director of Athletics Gavin Viano said Wednesday. “It is important to note that no decision has been made on NEWMAC-sponsored spring sports at this time.
“Wheaton’s top priority is maximizing the safety of our students, faculty and staff, health is our main focus.”
While it was disappointing news for the Wheaton community it was not unexpected as the Great Northeast Athletic Conference had similarly announced a suspension of winter sports programs.
“While there will be no NEWMAC-sponsored competition, member schools have been given autonomy to choose to participate in intercollegiate competition as an independent for all winter and fall sports, if they are able to find a way to safely do so,” Viano said of the potential for an independent schedule of events in 2021.
“As a college, and in athletics, we have thus far been able to successfully navigate through the challenges of this fall semester,” Viano said of having to scrap the soccer, field hockey and volleyball programs. “As of this point in time, we are committed to exploring options to find like-minded institutions to safely compete against for both fall and winter sports early next semester.
“As you might expect, this is subject to any changes in conditions that might occur at the college, community, state or national level.”
Viano said that Wheaton will be seeking to create circumstances that will meet state health and safety guidelines.
“Wheaton College values the importance of intercollegiate varsity athletics within the educational experience of our students,” Viano said. “With this in mind, we will be working closely with other area colleges to find an agreeable set of conditions and safety protocols which would allow us to explore competitive opportunities for our student-athletes and coaches.”
Wheaton College student-athletes who are on campus will be able to practice and train with their teams this winter, assuming their compliance with all “relevant safety guidelines and parameters, including campus social distancing protocols and required on-campus COVID-19 testing,” Viano said.
Viano indicated that Wheaton has been successful during fall semester practice and training protocols.
“While we do not yet know what potential winter and fall sport opportunities will look like, we are willing to explore this next step. Our hope is to provide the opportunity to compete again.”
If the NEWMAC decides to make a similar decision on the suspension of spring sport competition, Wheaton will again evaluate its options and do our best to develop opportunities for intercollegiate competition for those sports as well.
No decisions have been made for intramural and club sports on campus. On-campus offerings for both club sports and intramurals will be reviewed and offered based on student interest and health and safety guidelines, as has been the case in the fall 2020 semester.
Wheaton intends to continue modified strength and conditioning sessions for student-athletes. Those activities will continue to allow for increased sanitation and social distancing. procedures as well as the use of outdoor spaces.
Wheaton continues to work with the NCAA, college officials and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health as part of its return to campus Plans. The college is also following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is providing general information on the coronavirus.
No decision has been made regarding the spring season at this time. Wheaton anticipates that spring sports will be able to practice while adhering to safety guidelines to prepare for potential intercollegiate competition starting in 2021.
“This is not a guarantee that there will be intercollegiate competition at the varsity level, nor at the club sport level,” Viano said. “Given the success thus far of the COVID mitigation strategies we have in place we are ready to explore this next step in building up our athletic and recreational offerings toward pre-pandemic levels.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.