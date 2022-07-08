NEWPORT — John Isner has a trump card: His service game.
The 37-year-old third-ranked American playing pro tennis on the ATP Tour has achieved what no other player has in the history of the sport — hit more service aces than anyone.
With his fifth service ace of his third-round match at Wimbledon against Jannik Sinner, Isner broke the ATP world record, now owning 13,748 untouchable serves. Standing 6-foot-10 Isner stands alone in the category, which ATP Match Stats began record-keeping in 1991, surpassing the previous total of 13,728 set by seven-foot Croatian Ivo Karlovic.
“I’ll keep playing, keep adding to my total,” Isner said, preparing for the International Tennis Hall of Fame Championships, where he has won four titles. “I don’t know if it (service point aces) will get broken. I could be up there for a long time,” Isner said from Newport where the lone professional grass court tournament in America will be staged.
Isner leads the ATP Tour this season with 653 aces, heading to Newport with a world ranking of No. 24. Isner is the oldest active player too on the pro tour to be ranked among the top 100.
He has finished first on the ATP Tour in aces over seven seasons and eclipsed the 1,000-aces mark seven times, including a career-high of 1,260 in 2015. Isner accomplished both feats for the first time in 2010 after turning pro in 2007 following a standout career at the University of Georgia.
“When it comes to his serve, I think 95 percent of players would say that it is the greatest serve of all time,” said ATP Tour veteran and fellow American Sam Querrey. “And it is not just because he is tall. His mechanics are great and he does a great job of placement. He can slide it, hit it flat and hit a kick serve.
“I think the most impressive thing about it is late in matches,” Querrey said. “He makes a ton of first serves. I don’t know if there is a stat from 5/5 or something in tie-breaks, but it must be so high.
“He is not only an incredible server, but an incredible player. He has been around the Top 20 for 10 or 11 years. He is not just a server.”
Isner eclipsed Karlovic for service aces in his Wimbledon match against Skinner, a 4-6, 6-7 (4), 3-6 setback – finishing the match with 24 aces.
Isner closed in on Karlovic in beating former world No. 1 and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray — a fellow Newport entry, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-4. Isner amassed 36 aces and gaining his first win over the current No. 52-ranked player in nine meetings.
“I’m actually very proud of that record,” Isner said. “I wish I could have broken it in a win, but to have set the all-time aces record at Wimbledon, I think is very special.
“It’s a credit to — in my mind — how professional I’ve been to keep myself healthy for such a long time, to keep myself on the court to give myself the opportunity to hit those aces.”
Taylor Fritz (No. 14) and Reilly Opelka (No. 18) are the only Americans to be ranked ahead of Isner on the ATP Tour. There are eight Americans total ranked among the top 50 worldwide with Isner, also including Francis Tiafoe (No. 28), Tommy Paul (No. 32), Jenson Brooksby (No. 34), Maxime Cressy (No. 45) and Sebastian Korda (No. 48).
Isner has won 470 career matches, including an 84-53 mark in Grand Slam tournaments. Isner won his first Newport title in his first visit, in 2011 and repeated in 2012, while also taking home the VanAlen Cup in 2017 and ’19. To date, Isner 13-8 on the ATP Tour with a 17-13 mark in tiebreakers.
“It is something I’m actually pretty proud of,” the North Carolina native said. “I don’t pat myself on the back too much, but this one I think is pretty cool.”