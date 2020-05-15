NEWPORT — There will be no professional tennis on the grass lawns of the International Tennis Hall of Fame this July
The Association of Tennis Professionals and the Hall of Fame confirmed on Friday that the four-decades long grass court Hall of Fame Open, the lone grass-court tourney of its kind in America that was slated for July 11-18, has been canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns.
“While we will miss the annual traditions, the health and safety of all those involved and our local community is the priority,” Hall of Fame CEO Todd Martin said. “We are looking forward to bringing the best of professional tennis back to Newport next summer.
Martin also lamented the financial loss to the facility as “the events are critical revenue streams that fuel the delivery of the Hall of Fame’s mission to preserve and celebrate tennis history and inspire the sport’s future.”{/div}{div}Citing also concerns issued by the state of Rhode Island and Governor Gina Raimondo in limiting public gatherings to 50 or fewer people, the ATP and Hall of Fame would be unable to accommodate its legion of fans.{/div}{div}“As a non-profit organization, the Hall of Fame Open and enshrinement are primary funding elements for the Hall of Fame,” Martin said of the $674,000 ATP Tournament. “These events bring thousands of people to Newport and our campus to experience the National Historic Landmark and tour the museum.”{/div}{div}In addition, the Hall of Fame Induction ceremony for the class of 2020 inductees Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez will now be honored during the July 2021 Hall of Fame Championships.{/div}{div}“Finding out that I was going to be inducted to the Hall of Fame was already a huge joy and honor,” Ivanisevic said in a statement. “I will gladly wait until next year for the actual celebration so we can all focus on what matters right now, which is of course, health.”{/div}{div}Martinez also issued a statement in which she agreed that it was the right decision to make.{/div}{div}“Moving the festivities to next year is the right decision for everyone,” Martinez said. “We can all hope the world will be in a better place by then and there will be much to celebrate.”{/div}{div}The ATP was forced to cancel its entire spring calendar of tournaments across the globe, including Wimbledon for the first time since World War II in 1945.{/div}{div}According to the ATP, lesser events on the schedule, including Newport did not carry cancellation of tournament insurance. Most ATP and WTA events did not opt for cancellation insurance as annual fees range from $200-700,000. Only Wimbledon, which offered $46.3 million in prize money in 2019, carried such pandemic insurance.{/div}{div}Of the 69 ATP events which carry a 250 rating — points awarded to winners of matches as they proceed through the tournament — 38 tournaments, including Newport, did not have insurance.{/div}{div}Martin, however, noted that he is optimistic that Newport would remain on the ATP calendar for the 2021 season with sponsorships helping to offset expenses such as year-round staff, including maintenance. The Hall of Fame Tennis Club is also a private membership venue.{/div}{div}The ATP, in its statement indicated that the decision will also cancel events in Hamburg, Bastad, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Atlanta and Kitzbuhel which were scheduled through to July 31.{/div}{div}“Due to continued uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, we regret to announce our decision,” ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said. “Just like tennis fans, players and tournament hosts all over the world, we share in the disappointment.{/div}{div}“We will continue to assess all of our options in an effort to resume the Tour as soon as it is safe to do so.”{/div}{div}The ATP indicated that events scheduled from Aug, 1 onward, including the U.S. Open in New York City will proceed as planned.However, the $57 million (prize money in 2019) U.S. Open, housed in Queens, N.Y., remains one of the “hot spots” of the pandemic crisis in New York.{/div}{div}“Our team will work diligently and creatively to continue to develop new ways to offer engaging content and digital experiences in the coming months,” Martin said.{/div}{div}He hopes that ticket-holders for this year’s canceled tournament in Newport will donate a portion of their purchase to the Hall of Fame so as to “directly impact our ability to continue programs.”{/div}{/div}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.