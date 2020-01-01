FOXBORO — The National Football League’s investigation into the New England Patriots’ illegal videotaping of the Cincinnati Bengals has yet to provide any evidence linking coach Bill Belichick or the football staff to the incident, according to a report from The Washington Post on Wednesday.
Mark Maske of The Washington Post said the league’s investigation of the video incident, which the Patriots admitted to after videotaping the Bengals sideline in part of the organization’s ‘Do Your Job’ video series, could be completed as soon as this week.
“They said it remains likely at this point, barring the last-minute uncovering of more damaging evidence, that the NFL will impose penalties consistent with those handed out in recent years in other cases of game-day infractions,” Maske wrote in The Washington Post.
The punishments Maske is referring to are those like the Atlanta Falcons pumping crowd noise in 2015, the New York Giants using walkie-talkies on the sideline in 2016 and others.
“That would mean that the Patriots probably would be facing a fine in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and possibly the loss or reduction in value of a draft pick,” Maske wrote. “But there is no indication at this point that Belichick or the Patriots’ football staff has been tied to the video or that the investigation has uncovered evidence of a sustained, organized effort by the Patriots to gain a competitive on-field advantage, according to those people with knowledge of the case.”
The Patriots released a statement following the incident in which they admitted a member of their production crew violated NFL rules by filming the Bengals’ sideline from the Cleveland Browns press box. The film crew was in attendance to record an episode of the ‘Do Your Job’ series,′ with its main focus being on a Patriots Advanced Scout.
Belichick forcefully, and repeatedly, denied any connection to the team’s production department, which operates separately from the football staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.