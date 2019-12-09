The National Football League is investigating allegations made by the Cincinnati Bengals that a member of the New England Patriots staff recorded video of the Bengals’ sideline from the press box during the Bengals-Browns game on Sunday.
According to multiple reports, the Patriots sent a production team to the game in Cleveland to record footage of a New England Patriots advanced scout as part of the organization’s "Do Your Job" video series.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick responded to the allegations during a weekly appearance on a WEEI radio show on Monday evening.
“Yeah, I heard about this, and evidently this is our production people on the TV show that were there,” Belichick said on WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni and Fauria. “I have absolutely nothing to do — we have absolutely nothing to do with anything that they produce, direct, shoot or anything.
“I’ve never even seen any of their tapes or anything else,” Belichick added. “So, this is something that we 100-percent have zero involvement with. This is something that you would have to talk to the production people about and what they were doing and whatever it was. We’ve never seen anything that they’ve shot, other than what’s been on TV.”
The 10-3 Patriots travel to Cincinnati on Sunday to take on the 1-12 Bengals. The allegations were brought to the NFL after a Bengals employee said he was watching a Patriots videographer, who identified himself as a Kraft Group employee, film Bengals coaches and staff on the sidelines throughout the first quarter, according to a report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini.
Belichick said the production crew was “absolutely not” recording sideline signals.
“As I understand it, they were taping him (the Patriots scout) — trying to show kind of what an advanced scout does,” Belichick said on the radio program. “A scout can’t film the opponents as an advanced scout. Our video people are not even allowed to point the camera at the opponents in pregame warmups or their side of the field or anything else to test out their equipment. They 100-percent know — all of our scouts and all of our video people — what that is. Again, I have nothing to do with TV production shows.”
Both the NFL and the Bengals have a copy of the tape. The Patriots do not, and neither the NFL or the Bengals would release the tape to ESPN, according to Russini.
If the tape contains recording of the Cincinnati sideline, it’s a breach of NFL rules, and the Patriots will be subject to strict penalty. If it does not, they will likely receive no penalty.
