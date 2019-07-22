MANSFIELD — Mansfield High’s Luke Nickerson and Gus Daganhardt of Mansfield captured the Men’s Open Division title during the Seventh Annual Mansfield Open Doubles Tennis Tournament held at Memorial Park, topping Dave Sugar of Falmouth and Mike Posternak of Sharon 6-3, 6-1 in the title match.
A field of 37 teams competed in five divisions.
In the Men’s “B” Division, Gino Volpe of Taunton and Neal McGovern of Walpole beat the Bishop Feehan tandem of Taylor Spears and Arnav Sawant 8-5 in a pro set title match.
In the Women’s Division, King Philip Regional High’s No. 1 singles player Erin Regnier teamed with Callie Smith of Bridgewater and Ursuline Academy to win the championship, stopping another pair of KP Warriors Mia Valencia and Katarina Schneider 6-1, 6-1.
Regnier teamed with Nickerson to win the Mixed Doubles Division title, topping Hannah O’Brien of Providence’s LaSalle Academy and Bellingham, along with Tyler DiPalma of Franklin 6-2, 6-1.
In the Under-16 Division, Connor Heageny of Norton and Nolan O’Brien of Bellingham stopped of Dheeraj Valluru of Mansfield and Jason Kandula of Foxboro in an 8-5 pro set for the title.
Registration is underway for the Mansfield Open Singles Tournament to be held Aug. 17-18 at Memorial Park with competition in five age divisions. To register, contact Tournament Director Gary Belastock at gbelastock@retailnetwork.com.
