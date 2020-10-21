FOXBORO — It did not take long for San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to be convinced that Jimmy Garoppolo would be the franchise’s quarterback of the future.
When the opportunity arose to obtain Garoppolo from the New England Patriots, San Franciso General Manager John Lynch did not hesitate to put in a call to Bill Belichick.
“We just went through the process,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo being made expendable by New England, which hosts Garoppolo and the 49ers Sunday at Gillette Stadium. “I know Bill was a big fan, and I mean, I enjoyed talking to him about it. It helped me out with stuff, stuff that will probably stay between Bill and I.
“It’s always hard to get trades done, but when you deal with someone who’s just about football and pretty simple and everything else, it’s easy to get stuff done. That’s why it’s really fun dealing with someone like Bill when you’re trying to make two teams better.”
The Patriots did not want to pay a premium for Garoppolo to be Tom Brady’s backup. After making $6.2 million with San Francisco in 2018, Garoppolo took home $17.2 million last season and is being paid at a $23.8 million rate this season.
“I didn’t know a ton about Jimmy before we got him,” Shanahan continued of Garoppolo, a second-round draft pick of New England in 2014 out of Eastern Illinois. “I remember the draft process, but he hadn’t played in a lot of games. So, I mean I knew how talented he was.
“I’ve learned a lot being together with him for a little over three years. We’ve only really gotten one season together since he came in towards the end of our first year and then he tore his ACL in the third game of the second year.
“Last year was our first season and it was a real fun season together. He was able to stay healthy the whole year and had a hell of a year. I enjoy him as a player and enjoy him as a person, too. We expect him to just keep getting better the more he’s here and the more he stays healthy.”
The Patriots traded Garoppolo to San Francisco in exchange for a 2018 second-round draft pick. During his three seasons in New England, Garoppolo threw 63 passes over 17 games.
And to think, Garoppolo told a San Francisco radio station, that he almost died in a limousine crash as he was being taken to Greene Airport in Warwick, R.I., for his flight to San Francisco on Oct. 30, 2017 — Halloween.
Belichick is firm in his belief that the 49ers are more than Garoppolo.
“All the running backs, the receivers, they do a good job with the ball in their hands and they get yardage on their own,” Belichick said. “Every offensive coordinator wants to try to get the ball for big plays in space, and there’s nothing unusual about that. These guys just do a lot with it and there’s a lot of them on the field at the same time.”
After leading San Francisco to the NFC championship and to the Super Bowl last season, Garoppolo has completed 63 passes, 64 percent of his tosses with seven TD’s this season.
“I think we all know Jimmy’s a quality player and can do all the things that a good quarterback needs to do,” Belichick said. “I don’t think there’s any question about his skill level and what he’s been able to accomplish and what their team’s been able to accomplish.”
“He came in and definitely knew how to act as a leader,” Shanahan said. “He probably had watched one of the best ever do it for the few years he was in New England.
“He also was around the best coach ever the whole time he was in there and a system that really helps teach people how to be pros. So, when he came here, he knew how to act.
“I think the longer you’re around a place, the more you get to know people on a personal level and the more people get to know him. And when you’re a good player and you’re also a good leader, the more people get to know you as a person and stuff, I feel like that stuff only gets stronger.”
