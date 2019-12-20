FOXBORO — The New England Patriots’ defense has been among the most consistent in the National Football League this season. It’s the main reason, along with their health, why the Patriots have led the NFL in most statistical categories through the opening 16 weeks.
The Buffalo Bills, however, have been equally as consistent. And equally healthy. The combination has impressed Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
“No, not really. I think it’s rare,” Belichick said when asked if he’s seen any evolution or changes since the last time the Patriots played the Bills in Week Four, a 16-10 win in Buffalo.
“They’ve virtually had no injuries,” Belichick said. “I mean, it’s the exact same, it’s really the same players. I mean (defensive tackle Ed) Oliver’s obviously has gained experience and he’s a good player. But it’s really pretty much the same group. They’ve been very healthy, have missed very little time. Their rotations are pretty solid and consistent because they’ve had all those guys available.”
The 11-3 Patriots host the 10-4 Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium with the chance to earn their 11th consecutive AFC East Division title. A win would also help further cement the Patriots as the No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoffs.
But unlike prior years around the holiday time, this AFC East Division game in late December won’t be easy.
The Bills are ranked second in the league (behind only New England) in points allowed and third in yards allowed this season. Buffalo is third in passing yards allowed and 10th in rushing yards allowed, including 4.4 yards per attempt.
“So, you just don’t know exactly what you’re going to get schematically and they do a very good job of disguising what they do, so that they look the same, but they’re not the same,” Belichick said. “And they combine that with some defensive line movement and obviously some very good players. And so, that’s why they’re good.”
Belichick specifically referenced how difficult it is for opposing offenses to put together long drives against this Bills’ defense. It’s true. The Bills allow just 5.4 plays, 25.4 yards and 1.26 points per drive. It ranks fifth, third and second, respectively.
“It’s hard to string a lot of good plays together against that defense,” Belichick said. “You might move the ball a little bit, but if you have to put together a 10-, 12-play drive. Usually they can make plays along the way before you can finish the drive and they’re out of there.”
Buffalo Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White among the defensive standouts. White is tied (with Stephon Gilmore) for a league-lead with six interceptions to lead the secondary while the Bills have tallied 42 total sacks in 14 games behind defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (9.5 sacks), Shaq Lawson (6.5), Ed Oliver (5.0), Jerry Hughes (4.5) and Trent Murphy (3.0).
Quarterback Tom Brady said that safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer bring a veteran savvy on the back end with their pre-snap disguises.
“They do a good job and they’ve been playing together for a while now,” Brady said on Thursday. “They make it tough on quarterbacks. Absolutely, you’ve got to just do your best.”
