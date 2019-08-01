FOXBORO — New England Patriots’ All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore has looked the part through the opening week of training camp.
Gilmore has not allowed a single reception during team drills through the first eight practices. He’s been so dominant that quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham are rarely even throwing his way.
“I just try to focus on myself,” Gilmore said. “Even when the ball is not thrown my way, I just try to make sure I’m in the best position to cover the guy in front of me.”
Gilmore has been on the winning end of every matchup, going against a plethora of receivers. One of the lone time he was targeted on Thursday was during a 1-on-1 with receiver Damoun Patterson. Gilmore completely blew up the play at the line of scrimmage, jamming Patterson at the line as Brady’s pass sailed over the receiver’s head with no chance of completion. First-round pick N’Keal Harry dropped a pass from Brady during Wednesday’s practice, which would have been the lone reception allowed by Gilmore thus far.
Gilmore and the rest of the defense has made it tough on Brady and the struggling Patriots’ offense.
“It’s hard to complete passes on our secondary,” Brady said. “That’s just the reality.”
While Gilmore has clearly frustrated Brady through the start of training camp, he said the almost 42-year-old signal caller’s influence is felt in his craft as well.
“It’s affected me a lot,” Gilmore said of Brady’s play. “He throws a great ball, so if you can be in a position to make a play on his ball, you can pretty much make a play on anybody’s ball.”
Gilmore was the top-ranked cornerback and No. 22 overall among the NFL’s 100 players, a grading system as voted on by his peers for his performance during the 2018-19 season.
The list was unveiled earlier this week with Brady sitting at No. 6, the first time he has not been in the top 5.
“It’s a good accomplishment, but it’s a new year,” Gilmore said. “That’s the type of person I am. I kind of treat myself every year. Nobody cares about last year, so if you don’t do it this year, if you don’t come out and work this year, you’re not going to get it done.”
Clearly, Gilmore strives to be better in all areas. He noted his technique, patience at the line of scrimmage and ability to react to who ever he is guarding are a few of the areas he tries to improve. Bill Belichick has noticed he has.
“I think the credit for what he does goes to him, really,” Belichick said. “Yeah, he’s been coached, but he’s the one who’s put in the time, the work, the dedication and the commitment to develop the consistency that he has. So, they work hand-in-hand, but I think I think you’ve got to give him a lot of credit for what he’s been able to do.
“Steph (Gilmore) is a hard-working kid that’s very committed and dedicated to his craft,” Belichick said. “I respect that and that’s the reason why he continues to improve as a player, even at this point in his career. He’s always looking to get better at things, and he does.”
Gilmore will enter his third season with the Patriots this fall.
He signed a five-year deal worth $65 million in 2017, which has proved an investment well worth every penny. Gilmore was second in the NFL last year with 22 passes defensed and had a game-sealing interception during the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams. He had two receptions in 16 regular-season games last season.
