FOXBORO — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said that with Kansas City coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs present as tough an offense to prepare against as anyone in the National Football League.
“They have a lot of good players, but they’re very well-coached,” Belichick said in anticipation of the 10-2 Patriots’ showdown with the 8-4 Chiefs Sunday at Gillette Stadium. “They have an excellent scheme, and Andy (Reid) really knows how to attack defenses and create problems, so they do a really good job of that.”
A major part of that is due to the Mahomes-led passing game. Kansas City is third in the NFL in passing yards per game, third in points scored and fourth in overall yards.
Mahomes has thrown for just shy of 3,000 yards in 10 games this season. He’s completed 65 percent of his passes while compiling a 20-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Individually, Mahomes is averaging just shy of 300 yards passing per game.
“He’s dangerous on extended plays. He’s got a great arm, can throw it all over the field,” Belichick said of Mahomes, who is 0-2 against the Patriots in his career. “He can run, he’s athletic, so those extended plays are definitely a problem.”
Mahomes is complemented in the passing offense by pass-catching tight end Travis Kelce, speedy receiver Tyreek Hill, fellow receiver Sammy Watkins and rookie receiver Mecole Hardman.
Kelce has 68 receptions for 923 yards and four touchdowns. Hill has recorded 598 yards on 38 receptions and five touchdowns (in eight games) while Watkins has 538 yards on 42 catches in 10 games of his own.
The Chiefs are ranked fourth in the NFL in turnovers lost (11 in 12 games) and third in third-down conversion rate (nearly 37 percent).
On the other side of the ball, the Kansas City defense enters Sunday having forced 19 turnovers in 12 games. Safety Tyrann Mathieu leads the team with three of their 12 total interceptions while defensive end Frank Clark has three of the team’s 13 forced fumbles.
“Defensively, they’ve got the takeaways, and they’ve hit the plus-side on that and that’s always a big key for their defense when they can take the ball away,” Belichick said. “So, got a lot of ball hawking-type players over there on the defensive side of the ball, and we’re going to have to do a good job there of making sure that we take good care of it.”
The Patriots are fourth in the NFL in turnovers with 11 in 12 games.
And while the Chiefs are among the middle of the league in points allowed (22.1), they are among the bottom in the league in rushing yards and total yards allowed. Kansas City has given up an average of 141 rushing yards per game.
“They play more zone, but they can play man,” Belichick said. “So, he’ll (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) mix it up, but they keep the pressure on and they turn the ball over (on defense).”
