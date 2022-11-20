UNCASVILLE, Conn. — There is “dumb and dumber” on the basketball court and Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley was a bit miffed after losing twice in two days, the latest being a 76-73 decision Sunday to St. Louis in the consolation round of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Mohegan Sun.
“Offensive rebounds, giving up transition baskets, our play selection — dumb is going to get beat every time,” Cooley insisted as his Friars (3-2) saw a 13-point lead wilt.
The Friars surrendered 46 second half points to St. Louis, the Billikens shooting 52 percent from the floor, while battling PC to a near even (38-35) rebounding total. “They showed a lot of grit and toughness,” Cooley emphasized of the Billkens having five players reach double scoring figures.
“That was one of the more demoralizing losses that we’ve had in a long time,” Cooley said.
Against the Atlantic 10 Conference’s best offense, PC limited the Billikens to 30 first half points in taking a 36-30 lead. The Friars had but four turnovers over the first 20 minutes, being fueled by Hopkins (11 points, 4-for-4 free throws) and Ed Croswell (nine points, seven rebounds).
PC created its largest lead of the game (47-34) four minutes into the second half, but St. Louis (4-1) went on a 13-2 spurt and gained a 64-62 lead.“Everybody got in there and got their nose dirty,” St. Louis coach Travis Ford of his Billkens. “We were doubling the post every time that they touched it. We did a good job of executing it (zone defense). That’s (PC) a big, big physical team. That’s an NCAA team, that team’s really good.”
Bynum regained the lead for PC at 66-64 on a pair of free throws with 3:54 to go. Noah Locke regained the lead for the Friars at 69-66 with a 3-pointer. Hopkins gave PC a four-point edge (73-69) converting an offensive rebound with 2:15 to go and then scoring on a drive with 1:48 left.
Collins converted a 3-point play for St. Louis to produce a 74-73 lead with 26 seconds left. Two timeouts and two missed shots later, Francis Ooro hit two free throws in the waning seconds.
PC converted all 20 of its free throws, scoring 18 points off of St. Louis turnovers and tallied 17 second chance points. But, it wasn’t enough. Hopkins finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. Bynum scored 15 points on 5-for-16 shooting, and Devin Carter scored 10 points (but on 3-for-9 shooting) with five rebounds and Croswell (11 points, 10 rebounds). had but two second half points.
“This group doesn’t understand what it takes to win,” Cooley said. “That’s all concentration and focus. That’s unacceptable with fifth-year seniors,” Cooley sighed of his experienced players not finishing off for a fourth win of the season. “I have to put them in a better position to have more efficiency.”