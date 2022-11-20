UNCASVILLE, Conn. — There is “dumb and dumber” on the basketball court and Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley was a bit miffed after losing twice in two days, the latest being a 76-73 decision Sunday to St. Louis in the consolation round of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Mohegan Sun.

“Offensive rebounds, giving up transition baskets, our play selection — dumb is going to get beat every time,” Cooley insisted as his Friars (3-2) saw a 13-point lead wilt.