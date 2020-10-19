FOXBORO — It’s back to work, back to the film review room, and back to the practice field for the New England Patriots.
Thankfully too according to head coach Bill Belichick and the consensus of players on both the offensive and defensive units.
“I think a lot of this comes down to personal accountability,” team captain Matthew Slater said after the Patriots were held to one touchdown and 12 points in an 18-12 loss to the Denver. Broncos Sunday at Gillette Stadium. “We have to maximize the time that we have with virtual meetings. If we've got to go out and run on our own, we have to run around. We have to be responsible and ensuring that we keep each other safe, so that we can as best we can, have an opportunity to come in and practice and prepare.
“We get that (two practices over two weeks, virtual team meetings), but we still had a chance to meet.,” Slater added. “We went over this game plan extensively. We prepared for Denver for two weeks. Unfortunately, we didn't get on the practice field.
“That’s tough, but when we get on the practice field we have to make it count.”
The Patriots slipped below .500 at 2-3 for the first time in 19 seasons. That hasn't happened since 2002 as New England trails the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.
“I think, this year more than any other year, practice is so, so vital,” Slater said. “ It's tough, it's challenging. Mentally, I think you really have to be flexible and dial in in those virtual meetings, which I know is tough, but we've got to find a way to do it. And then we've got to maximize our windows when we get a chance to practice.
“I don't know what the future is going to hold. I don't know what next week (San Francisco in Foxboro Sunday) is going to look, the week after that. We just got to live in the day today.”
The Patriots certainly did enough defensively to defeat Denver, not allowing the Broncos a touchdown while allowing QB Drew Lock to complete just 10 passes and just one first down on Denver’s final six possessions of the game.
"That is what we expect every week, to come and out and keep fighting,” Patriots' defensive back Stephon Gilmore said. “It is not going to be perfect, but we are going to make plays and keep fighting. We are going to try and get the ball back to our offense and make plays.”
“We didn’t win the game. That is what it is about, winning.
“Practices are obviously important but it is no excuse, Gilmore added. "We are professional athletes and whatever adversity we hit, we have to go out and be able to compete and make plays.”
The Patriots didn’t create a takeaway until a pair of fourth quarter interceptions of the Broncos after already trailing 18-3 entering the final 15 minutes.
“That’s what we have to do -- they can keep throwing them (passes) and we can keep making play, “ Gilmore said. “That is what it is about, whatever they do, we have to be able to cover.
“Some stuff you can’t control, and it is out of your hand sometimes. At the end of the day we are professional football players and we have to be able to go there and compete and not make excuses and lay it out all on the line for your teammates.
“We made plays but it is a team game. We could have made more plays and that’s how I look at it. Sometimes it is not going to go your way. You just have to keep fighting and find opportunities to win the game.”
The Patriots rank No. 3 overall on defense in the AFC, No. 3 against the pass (219.8 yards per game) and No. 8 against the rush (119.2 yards).
However, the Patriots are at zero on the plus-minus chart with 10 takeaways (six interceptions, four fumble recoveries) and 10 turnovers (seven interceptions, three lost fumbles).
According to captain Devin McCourty,” it's not like we're terrible at a bunch of stuff, we just have to make plays. We have to play better. We definitely have to just get going. Make more plays. And we got to do it. It’s kind of turned into a broken record of coming back here and saying we just got to do this or do that.
”It's not like we have these huge holes on our team, we just have to play more consistent. At different times during a game we look like we're blazing, we're right on top of things. And other times we don't, so it probably really comes down to just consistency.
“We got to find ways to win games and we got to do it right away," McCourty added. "We have a losing record right now. We have to find ways to win games. A sense of urgency -- it definitely has to be there
“It'll be great to get back to work and prepare and try to get going. We definitely need that sense of urgency to get better and get better right away.”
The lack of on-field practice, the list of COVID-19 Patriots on the NFL protocol list, injuries, a patchwork offensive line — the Patriots do not want to make, or hear, the excuses.
“ I'm a firm believer that in life you're going to face obstacles and trials,” Slater said. “ You're going to face adversity. You hear so many people talk about adversity, whether it's in sports in life, you hear countless motivational speakers, pastors talk about it all the time.
“Adversity is a part of life and certainly when it comes to football and the way that this year has gone with the pandemic and everything, adversity is something that we've experienced quite a bit of.
“ I do think that adversity can do one of two things: it can either break your spirit and throw you off track or it can bring out the best in you," Slater added. "And it can develop character and perseverance and qualities that are going to make you better as a human being and, certainly as a team it can make you better.
“It's just about how we respond at this point and there's, there's not much else to say. And you have to commit ourselves to our craft when we're able to, to maximize the windows that we have when we come into this building. This is a unique season but if we're going to go and play football. We certainly can't feel sorry for ourselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.