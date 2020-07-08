For more than 100 days, the New England Revolution have been without competition, but on Thursday night, the Revolution resume action in the MLS is Back Tournament.
The dynamics, however, will be far from “The Fort” in the north end zone of Gillette Stadium. Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner is not a fan of having cardboard cutouts of fans sitting in the stands, nor of piped-in chanting and roars of the crowd.
It will be a quiet house for Turner and the Revolution when the ball drops at midfield for an 8 p.m. match against the Montreal Impact at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Disney World Resort in Orlando.
“Piped-in sound, I’m not a huge fan of,” Turner said. “I think it’d be great for people trying to learn the game to hear how much communication actually goes on out on the field. Then you add crowd noise, and in reality, see how difficult it is to accomplish your goal with all that crowd noise.
“I’m not a big fan of the piped-in crowd noise, but I think the cardboard cutouts is a nice little trinket to make the fans feel special,” he added. “Soccer’s really nothing without the fans. That’s part of what makes game days special. Every time we run out there onto Gillette (Stadium) and people are around in the stadium, there’s just a buzz in the atmosphere.
“It’s going to be different, but we’ll hold them close to our hearts and we’ll hold those feelings and emotions when we’re out on the pitch and know that even though they’re not there, they’re there in spirit.”
The Revolution last played a match on March 7 against Chicago in Foxboro. Two matches into the MLS season and without a win thus far, New England hopes that the noise from the bench will be loud and encouraging.
Coach Bruce Arena has long kept a deaf ear to comments from the stands and he believes too that players are so caught up in the moment that the verbal exchanges are just noise.
“Real athletes don’t hear the crowd when they’re playing,” Arena said. “They’re so focused. Same with coaches. Obviously, crowds are important and all, but if the focus and concentration are right, the crowd’s immaterial. And having said that, I think a lot of people would tell me I’m crazy for saying that and I understand that.”
Any points taken from New England’s trio of group stage matches will be counted in the Eastern Conference standings. Then it will be on to a knockout World Cup-style of matches for the teams with the best records from group play.
“I think these are important games,” Arena said. “The teams are going to play real hard. Despite the fact that fans aren’t going to be there, I think it’s going to be very important. Hopefully, it doesn’t feel like preseason because we need to go out and win games.”
According to Revs’ center forward Adam Buksa, sports without fans doesn’t really make sense, but that’s the situation.
“We need to accept it, it’s temporary,” Buksa said. “It’s definitely not going to be easy. It’s going to be a little bit different, but it’s definitely better to be on the field even without fans right now. Hopefully, things will come back to a normal situation.”
MLS has carefully opted for two evening matches per day with one afternoon match in consideration of the heat and humidity at this time of year in Florida.
“It’s going to be very hot, very humid,” Buksa said. “When I was 12 years old, I had the chance to play in Orlando, in the Disney Cup, so I know what to expect regarding weather. I think conditions will be same for every team.
“It’s not going to be easier or harder for any other team. I think it might influence, a little bit, the tempo of the game, but I think everything will be fine. We just need to play smart until we’re ready to do it.”
For the Revolution, the round robin competition against Eastern Conference foes is most meaningful — with the points taken from each match a determining factor for any MLS playoff matches.
“It is a unique situation, however it’s an important competition,” Arena said. “These game count, in group play, for our regular season record. We’re not in great position even though we’ve only played two games (a tie and a loss), so we think it’s vitally important. Our goal is to go out and try to win every game.
“”We need to get a feel for the conditions and how much the heat and humidity are going to affect us, and how we organize our team to play games in those types of conditions.”
The Revolution have had two weeks of training at their facility in Foxboro, arriving in Orlando over the weekend.
“It’ll be interesting. I think we’ve had a great month of training,” Arena said. “Our team is as fit as we can be given the circumstances. It’ll be interesting to see if all this hard work we’ve put in gives us some rewards when we get down there.”
Professional soccer matches have returned to Europe, minus fans, but any competition and attention that MLS can generate is a positive, according to Arena.
“I’ve watched the games in England, Germany, Italy, and Spain over the past couple of weeks. I’ve enjoyed the games. Hopefully, we can put on a good show and do a good job for the people that are watching.”
