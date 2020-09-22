ATTLEBORO — Drop the puck.
The Northeast Generals will begin their fifth season as a junior hockey operation in the North American Hockey League, but there will be some modifications as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to Massachusetts Health Dept. guidelines, the Generals will play their home games — at least through October — at rinks in either Salem. N.H., or Danbury, Conn., instead of at New England Sports Village on Commerce Boulevard.
Coached by Daryl Locke, the Tier-3 team is scheduled to begin its season Oct. 2, while the Generals’ primary team, coached by General Manager Bryan Erikson and Eric Progen, are slated to start Oct. 9.
Both Generals teams began practice at NESV two weeks ago. The summer tryout-development camp was held in late July in New Hampshire with some 200 individuals participating.
“Basically, we’re taking it a month at a time,” Generals’ Director of Marketing Matt Atherton said of coronavirus concerns, controlling its spread within a closed environment. The NAHL and the Tier-3 programs have a schedule through the month of October then health and safety concerns for players and within facilities will be re-evaluated with a November schedule to be forthcoming.
“We have the dates pretty much, but it will have to be month to month,” Erickson said.
There is also the possibility that if restrictions in Massachusetts for the maximum amount of people in one locale are amended, the Generals could return to the New England Sports Village for games. Another option may be that if nearby Rhode Island alters its quota system, the Generals could find a rink in the Ocean State to play the home portion of its games.
“If Massachusetts opens up, wel’ll be back (at NESV) or if Rhode Island opens, then we will be playing there,” Atherton confirmed. “It’s been hard. We’ll see what happens while we’re in New Hampshire and Connecticut,” with the likelihood of the November “home” schedule being played there. “The goal is to play the 60 games. There may be some weekday stuff instead of the weekends that we normally do. The goal is to do a full season.”
Only three NAHL teams opted out of playing the 2020-21 season, including Corpus Christi (Texas) and Springfield (Ill.).
“Everybody else is good,” Atherton said. “There may be one or two others, but we haven’t heard yet.”
There are 14 players returning to the Generals’ NAHL roster along with many new faces from another development camp held in August.
“On paper, we have a fantastic team, it’s possible that we could compete for a championship,” Atherton said.
The Generals, who are coming off of a 20-27-2-1 season in the East Division of the NAHL, have a 60-game schedule.
“We have a bunch of new kids, including a kid (forward Andy Stoneman) who played at Bowdoin last year. He has eligibility left and will probably be on our top line,” Atherton added. “At this point (during the pandemic), the kids just want to play. Going to the rink every day, seeing these kids, they’re ready to play some hockey.”
The Generals' NAHL team had 17 players from last season ink college commitments, including Cam Gaudette (Northeastern), Clark Kerner (UMass-Lowell), Jacob Zacharewicz (Brown), Jared Lambright (St. Lawrence), Trevor Smith (Vermont), Ian Young (Merrimack), Matt Pasquale (Uconn) and Jack Ring (New Hampshire).
The Generals' Tier-3 team had a trio of players commit to colleges, including Ryan Reifler (Elmira), Steve Gerbis (SUNY-Morrissville) and Thad Marcola (Trine, Il.).
Among the Generals’ defensemen are just two holdovers, Adam Smith and Alex Tertyshny. The newcomers to the blue line are Matt Sutter, Bobby Metz, Dugan Bradfield, Jake Hosszu, Max Jecker and Hayden Clark.
“We were not surprised that so many kids showed up for the developmental camp,” Atherton noted. “The way that things are, people wanted to get some normalcy. I was not surprised by the number of our kids coming back who showed. But, I was surprised by the number of quality hockey players – we picked up some kids who were surprise that made our final roster, who are going to make big contributions.”
Two of the Generals’ Tier-3 players last season, Koyle Bankauskas (69 goals, 69 assists) and Carson Asper (51 goals, 52 assists), were two of the top three scorers in NA3HL last season and were promoted to the NAHL roster.
“They’re going to make some big contributions,” Athlerton said. “We have a solid core (goalie Joe Stanizzi) and we had a goalie from Europe (Hugo Haas of Czechoslovakia), a defenseman (Matt Stuter) who’s committed to Lake Superior State. We have a lot of youth and a lot of returning kids. A lot of college coaches, a lot of other coaches have been contacting us because we’re building off of quite a brand. We’re looking forward to this year at making a run for the Cup."
